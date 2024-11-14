MAFS alum Brett Layton spots red flags with the Chicago newlyweds

Brett Layton is not one for the spotlight, and after her stint on Married at First Sight, she decided to go off the grid.

However, the Season 13 alum returned to recap the latest episode, Wedding Bliss or a Miss.

Brett thinks some couples are “fun to watch,” but she’s already noticed some red flags.

She would know about red flags because several popped up during her marriage to Ryan Ignasiak.

The raven-haired beauty didn’t have the best experience on the show, and her marriage ended in divorce.

It’s difficult to determine if the 36-year-old is dating because she has deliberately kept her personal life off social media.

However, Brett has been tuned into Season 18, and she had a lot to say about the couples.

MAFS alum Brett Layton sees ‘reddish orange-ish flags’ with one Chicago couple

Brett Layton shared her impression of the Chicago couples in a recap for PEOPLE, noting that Emem and Ikechi were fun to watch and that their chemistry was “off the charts.”

The MAFS alum spotted “some reddish orange-ish flags” with Ikechi, hinting at claims that he’s on the show for the wrong reasons.

“Please don’t be a clout chaser, Ikechi; I’m rooting for you and Emem,” declared Brett.

Another couple garnering lots of chatter online is Michelle and David.

Brett dubbed them the only couple “who don’t seem physically at ease with one another, and it’s a bit awkward to witness.”

Nonetheless, all hope is not lost. She noted that their strength is being “honest and raw” with each other — traits that could bode well for them in the end.

Brett is hopeful about Juan and Karla

At first, Juan and Karla seemed like a perfect match, but teasers for the season show some heated moments between the two.

Brett remains hopeful that the newlyweds end up making “beautiful music” together, but she also reasoned that the Chicago couple could end up “clashing and making horrible noise.”

Next up are Camille and Thomas, and so far it’s been smooth sailing for these newlyweds.

The MAFS alum thinks Thomas’s inability to be vulnerable could cause hiccups.

She had some tips for the couple, telling them to “keep being honest with yourselves and allow yourselves to truly open up to each other.”

As for Madison and Allen, the red-haired beauty pointed out the obvious: Madison is not attracted to her husband, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

“They have all the ingredients to have a great life,” reasoned Brett. “I like these two people a lot and I’m rooting for their success.”

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.