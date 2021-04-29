Madison Prewett confirms split from boyfriend — Will she join Bachelor in Paradise?

Madison Prewett is now single and may appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Recent Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett reveals that she and her boyfriend of eight months recently broke up.

Madison uploaded a video to her YouTube channel after about a year-long hiatus to give fans updates about her life.

Madison Prewett’s relationship status

In the video, she revealed that she had a boyfriend during this gap, but they recently ended their relationship.

“I definitely was in a relationship for about eight months or so, but it just doesn’t work out. It wasn’t the right time. Who knows what the future holds? But it wasn’t the right time,” she said in the video.

She also added that despite the recent heartbreak, she is very much in the dating game.

In the video, she exclaimed, “I’ve been on a few dates!”

Since she is single and ready to mingle, Bachelor Nation is wondering whether she’d return to the franchise for Bachelor in Paradise.

Will Madison Prewett be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Fans have good reason to believe Madison may appear on the summer spinoff.

She is a fan favorite after appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She initially was Peter’s runner-up, but during the After The Final Rose special, Peter revealed he left Hannah Ann Sluss for her and was willing to give his and Madison’s relationship another shot.

While that clearly didn’t work out, Madison won over viewers’ hearts during the process and has earned the most followers out of any Bachelor contestant in the past three seasons.

In December 2020, Madison told Us Weekly she wasn’t sure if she’d return for Bachelor in Paradise. Before returning to “anything Bachelor-related,” Madison said she would have to pray on it.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity that’s presented to me — especially a big one like that, [I’m] really taking the time to pray about it and talk to my family about it before I make any decisions and then kind of going from there,” she explained. “That’s kind of my mindset behind it. … I’ve really just been taking it [one] day at a time and focusing on what I have right here and right now.”

She explained that she used the same method when she was presented with the opportunity to appear on The Bachelor.

“[The Bachelor] wasn’t something I pursued. It wasn’t something that I sought after. It kind of was an opportunity that was approached and brought to me,” Madison told the outlet. “I really took that time to just pray about it and talk to my family about it and make sure it was really something that I felt like I was supposed to do. And then when I had peace about it, and I felt good about it, I went for it.”

If Madison’s prayer sessions went the way Bachelor Nation hopes, she could be appearing on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.