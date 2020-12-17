Madison Prewett reveals she’d be praying about Bachelor In Paradise if asked to join

Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett is still single and ready to mingle.

Even though she’s currently trying to live through the coronavirus pandemic, Madison is planning ahead and she’s praying for a new opportunity to find love.

She didn’t find love with Peter Weber and she left the show right before the finale, breaking Peter’s heart.

While Madison doesn’t want a second chance with Peter, she could be hoping for a second chance in Bachelor Nation.

In fact, it appears she already knows what she’d be doing if she was asked to join Bachelor In Paradise.

Madison Prewett shares she’d be praying about Bachelor In Paradise if asked to join

Madison recently talked to US Weekly, where she revealed what she thought about going back on reality television.

“[The Bachelor] wasn’t something I pursued. It wasn’t something that I sought after. It kind of was an opportunity that was approached and brought to me,” she explained during the interview, saying she didn’t pursue The Bachelor.

“I really took that time to just pray about it and talk to my family about it and make sure it was really something that I felt like I was supposed to do. And then when I had peace about it and I felt good about it, I went for it.”

It would be that same approach she would use if Bachelor In Paradise is coming her way. She hasn’t been asked right now but if the offer comes, she would be talking to her family about it and she would be praying to get clarification.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity that’s presented to me — especially a big one like that, [I’m] really taking the time to pray about it and talk to my family about it before I make any decisions and then kind of going from there,” she explained, saying that includes Bachelor In Paradise. “That’s kind of my mindset behind it. … I’ve really just been taking it [one] day at a time and focusing on what I have right here and right now.”

As of right now, ABC has revealed that they are pushing to get Bachelor In Paradise back after COVID-19 but has no possible airdate right now.

Madison Prewett dumped Peter Weber before the finale

Madison was one of the favorites on The Bachelor and Peter was smitten with her. It was clear that he was going to pick her.

Madison dumped Peter right before the finale and it was clear that it caught him off guard. It appears he wanted to propose to Madison, but she wasn’t happy with his actions.

She had told him that she couldn’t continue with their relationship if Peter chose to sleep with the remaining women during the overnight dates. He slept with both women and Madison eliminated herself.

After the finale, the two spent 48 hours together after he broke off his engagement with Hannah Ann, but Madison revealed that they never gave it a shot. Fans thought that they dated for two days, but they just talked about what had happened.

Madison has revealed that she doesn’t talk to Peter or Kelley Flanagan these days but she is happy for them.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.