Madison Prewett wasn’t dating Peter Weber after The Bachelor, new details revealed after dramatic finale

Peter Weber really wanted to date Madison Prewett after The Bachelor finale.

After she eliminated herself on the show, Peter appeared devastated as he now only had Hannah Ann left. Everyone else had been sent home or self-eliminated.

While he ended up proposing to Hannah Ann, the two ended their relationship before the finale aired.

And that’s when Peter went after Madison with the hope that they could work something out.

Now, he’s revealing the truth about what happened after the show.

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber never dated after The Bachelor

Even though fans believed that the two had given it a shot, Peter is now sharing that chances of a romance with Madison after his mom shaded her on the finale were slim to none.

During the interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Peter first denies that the two dated during those 48 hours after the Bachelor finale. While he broke up with Hannah Ann, Madison and Peter agreed to see what would happen. But after two days, they revealed that they were not pursuing a relationship.

Peter’s mom was blamed for it in public, as she had openly shaded Madison during the After The Final Rose special, hinting that she definitely preferred Hannah Ann and that viewers didn’t know the real Madison.

However, later on, Peter revealed the real reason why they weren’t dating. He explained that Madison was not only strict about not having sex before marriage, but he also hinted that they could not travel together, share a hotel room together and do many other things he wanted to do.

Madison Prewett was accused of not telling the whole story

It was back in mid-April that Madison revealed she was surprised to see Peter and Kelley together in Chicago, as she claimed Peter had just texted her two days prior asking her to hang out with the possibility of getting back together. At the time, Peter replied that she wasn’t sharing the whole story.

He then unfollowed her on social media. When Lauren asked him about this comment, Peter simply explained that he was confused and that he didn’t really know what he wanted. He also explained that fans don’t always know what is going on behind the scenes.

While we still don’t know all the details, we do know that Peter was accused of texting Madison about getting together and then appearing on the Chicago waterfront with Kelley just 2 days later. Madison has revealed it came as a shock to her, as she considered Kelley a good friend.

In the interview with Lauren, Kelley revealed that friends on the show aren’t always your friends after the show, hinting that something may have happened between them to cause a major fall-out.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.