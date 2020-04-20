Madison Prewett appears to shade Peter Weber’s quarantine with Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett has kept a low profile since the finale aired back in March.

At the time, viewers praised her for being strong for pointing out that The Bachelor was just as much her journey as Peter Weber’s journey to find love.

But there were so many reasons why she and Peter were not compatible.

Madison hasn’t said much publicly about her time with Peter. Instead, she’s been taking the high road and focusing on her life in Alabama.

That changed over the weekend.

Madison posted a Bachelor Girls Get Ready video on Tik Tok with a handful of Bachelor women from Weber’s season, including Tammy, Mykenna, Kelsey, Kiarra, and Deandra.

Madison Prewett posted a video with Bachelor rejects

The video is everything for Bachelor fans, as they got to reconnect with their favorite Bachelor women from the previous season.

But Madison broke her silence in the comments. Someone asked her where Kelley Flanagan was in the video.

That’s when she replied: “with our ex lol.”

While Madison isn’t directly attacking Peter and Kelley, it does appear that she’s throwing some shade by stating the fact that Kelley reconnected with Peter after The Bachelor finale.

Since each woman shot their part of the videos remotely, Kelley could have easily contributed. As for Madison, this marks the first time she’s commented on Kelley choosing to quarantine with Peter.

Madison Prewett has moved on from The Bachelor drama

Since the finale, Madison hasn’t said much about her time on the show. Other than an Instagram post, Prewett appeared to settle back into her life in Alabama.

While Madison was briefly linked to Connor Saeli because of comments he made during an Instagram Live, she never confirmed anything. In fact, it appeared to be Connor’s own wish to meet Madison that fueled the rumors.

Peter talked about their split, revealing that Madison had a strict way of living her life. While many viewers thought it was just about sex, he explained she didn’t even want to travel before getting married.

“To be honest, [sex] wasn’t the biggest thing to me. It was other things,” Peter explained while visiting Nick Viall’s podcast recently. “She was also saving herself for just being able to go travel with her significant other until marriage.”

“Something I love to do — travel, explore new places, go to international destinations — we weren’t going to be able to do that and stay in the same hotel.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.