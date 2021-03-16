Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli hung out this weekend with other Bachelor stars

Madison Prewett is hanging out with Connor Saeli. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett found fame within Bachelor Nation because of how she handled herself at the end of Peter Weber’s Bachelor season.

It was clear that Peter wanted to get engaged to her, but after learning that he had slept with the remaining women, Madison decided to eliminate herself.

She had warned him about leaving if he slept with the other women, as she was saving herself for marriage.

Plus, Madison got credit from viewers for standing up for herself when Peter’s mom seemingly targeted Madison during the After The Final Rose special, pointing out that The Bachelor had been just as much her journey as Peter’s journey to find love.

Since the show, Madison stepped back from The Bachelor spotlight but now, she’s back – and with a familiar face.

Madison Prewett hangs out with Connor Saeli

This weekend, Madison hung out with Connor Saeli. She shared several Instagram Stories with him, including commenting on how tall he was.

Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

The two didn’t hang out alone by the looks of it. They also hung out with Noah Erb and Ivan Hall from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. They were joined by a woman named Jeanine Amapola.

Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

In one photo, the group was posing. In another, they were hanging onto each other in a big group hug. They were also wearing beads, possibly celebrating an early St. Patrick’s Day together. Madison captioned the photo with, “Squad.”

Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Fans didn’t realize that Madison and Connor were friends. In April of 2020, we reported that Madison had expressed interest in dating Connor. At the time, she had just finished The Bachelor with Peter Weber and Connor appeared shocked that she wanted to go on a date with him.

Madison had told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast that she would be interested in going on a date with Connor, to which he replied on Instagram, “did she really!?”

The story didn’t go any further in the spotlight but it’s clear that they connected privately, as they are now hanging out together.

Madison Prewett hasn’t confirmed her future plans with the franchise

After Bachelor fan accounts started to share her photos, fans joked that ABC was already getting a crew ready for Bachelor In Paradise. With Noah, Madison, Ivan and Connor, the show would already be well on its way to a great cast for the summer.

Back in December, Madison revealed that she would need to pray for guidance if she was asked to join Bachelor In Paradise.

She hasn’t shared whether she would be going now that she’s hanging out with Connor.

Connor already went to Mexico to film the show last summer, but left after he didn’t find a connection with anyone.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.