Bachelor star Madison Prewett wants to date Connor Saeli — and he responds!

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett is ready to move on with her life after her relationship with Peter Weber flopped.

She shared her truth on The Bachelor, revealing she has strong religious beliefs and is saving herself for marriage.

In other words, anyone who wants to date her in the future must wait until marriage to have Madison on an intimate level.

And one person is more than willing to wait. In fact, it’s another Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star who tried twice to find love on national television.

It’s none other than Connor Saeli.

Madison Prewett appears to surprise Connor Saeli

This week when Madison revealed her side of the story to Kaitlyn Bristowe, she dropped a little gem.

She would go on a date with Connor Saeli if she had to pick someone from The Bachelor franchise.

Connor appeared more than excited about the possibility of a date with Prewett, writing, “did she really!?” on Instagram.

About a month ago, Connor hinted on Instagram he would be interested in dating Madison. He said it in such a way that it sounded like they were already dating, but Madison’s comments reveal they were not.

However, the door is open for Connor to reach out to her.

Perhaps Connor should listen to Madison’s interview on Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe to hear what she doesn’t like. She had plenty to say about Peter Weber and the way everything played out after the finale.

Madison Prewett didn’t win points with Peter Weber after her recent interview

During the podcast interview, Madison opened up about how she was shocked and surprised to see Peter quarantining with Kelley in Chicago.

Even though the two had broken up, Madison revealed Peter texted her two days earlier, telling her how much he missed her and loved her.

At that point, Madison claims Peter wanted a second chance. Then, he went into quarantine with Kelley, leaving Madison confused. When she shared this news with Kaitlyn, Peter called her out on Instagram and then later unfollowed her.

He wants the world to know that what Madison said is not the whole story. But he didn’t provide the missing pieces, so now Bachelor Nation is more confused than ever.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.