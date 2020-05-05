Mackenzie McKee calls out MTV for sharing drama instead of her last beautiful moments with her mom

Mackenzie McKee is gearing up for another Teen Mom Tuesday on MTV, but she isn’t planning on watching the show as much as she has done in the past.

In fact, she just revealed that she’s anxious about the episode because of what her fans will ultimately see.

Mackenzie previously stated she has been contemplating not watching the season at all because of her mother’s passing late last year.

Most of her mom’s last days and her funeral were filmed for Teen Mom OG and now Mackenzie is reliving one of the hardest times of her life.

In fact, she has been slamming MTV in a new series of tweets because she feels the network could have done better when choosing the footage shared in tonight’s episode.

Mackenzie McKee slams MTV for focusing on her drama with Josh

On Tuesday afternoon, Mackenzie shared a series of tweets saying she wasn’t interested in or excited about watching Teen Mom OG tonight. She also hinted that she didn’t really want fans to see the show, either.

I am so anxious for tonight’s episode to air. I’d rather not even have to relive this and hear everyone’s opinions. This is so hard — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020

They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020

And I keep my house so clean especially when filming and they decided to make it a huge point tonight to show how messy the boys room was 1 month after my mom passed like cleaning was something that’s on my mind. Ehh my heart hurts that this is even going to air. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020

She points out that MTV filmed a lot of good stuff with her mom and her husband Josh.

However, ultimately the network chose to air different footage, sharing the dramatic stuff that went down between Mackenzie and Josh around that time. Mackenzie also points to a scene in which she didn’t clean a room and the crew decided to focus on that.

Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us. Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral.’im sick to my stomach — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020

Instead, she defends Josh. She revealed that he dropped everything to move in with her dad to help him for a month while they learned to cope without Angie around. Mackenzie pointed out that, once again, MTV showed none of that.

And this is why i will never be able to rewatch the last footage that was shown with my mom. Because it wasn’t the beautiful life I had with her. It was dram drama with josh. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) May 5, 2020

In her last tweet, she pointed out that she’ll never be able to watch the last footage of her mother because that doesn’t represent the beautiful life she had with her mom. Instead, what is about to be shown is all about the drama that was happening with Josh. Clearly, McKee isn’t happy with what MTV chose to air.

Mackenzie McKee struggled at the time of her mother’s death

As fans may recall, Angie died in December 2019 after battling cancer for almost two years. She outlived her doctors’ estimates.

Mackenzie didn’t say much on social media at the time of her mother’s death. Her passing was revealed on her mother’s Instagram account, an account that had shared updates every day.

Shortly after her mother’s death, Mackenzie revealed that she struggled and wanted to leave Twitter behind. She wanted to take a break from everything as it was hard to read through all the tweets she received from fans.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.