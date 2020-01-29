Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee reveals she’s struggling and wants to leave Twitter behind

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is trying to make the best of her life as a mom and wife after losing her mother back in mid-December.
Mackenzie has used social media, including Twitter, to share her thoughts and feelings as she tried to be there for her father after her mother’s death.
Throughout the last 6 weeks, she’s looked back at her memories with her mother, including how they used to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
However, moving forward in a positive way appears to be hard for Mackenzie, who recently revealed that she’s contemplating taking a break from social media.
Mackenzie McKee wants to take a break from it all
This week, Mackenzie revealed that she wants to deactivate her Twitter account during a period of recovery. She explained that she needs to take a break because her mental health can’t afford to relive the struggles of 2019 again and again.
I don’t even know how I survived last year, and the hardest part is going to be reliving it and reading all about the dumb shit i went through. I’m thinking of deactivating my twitter during that time because my mental health can’t afford it
— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 28, 2020
After this tweet, Mackenzie did share additional tweets, asking her followers for advice on unrelated matters.
Many of Mackenzie’s tweets have been about her mother’s death and how she’s moving on. On Sunday when the Grammy Awards aired, McKee reflected on Demi Lovato’s performance, giving her hope that she will one day be okay.
Wow Demi Lovato really did that. 💗those lyrics came straight from her heart. Gives me hope to crawl out of this dark spot I’m in
— Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 27, 2020
Mackenzie and her mother Angie had documented her mother’s health journey since her diagnosis in January 2018.
Mackenzie McKee’s mother inspired many followers with her journey
Ever since her diagnosis, Angie has documented her own journey on Instagram. Every day, she posted about how she was doing and whether it was a good day or a bad day.
Near the end of her journey, Angie revealed that she was having memory problems and her health had taken a turn for the worse. Just days before her death, she was hospitalized.
On December 10, 2019, her final post was shared. Family members posted on behalf of Angie, who had passed away the night before.
View this post on Instagram
“Imitate me, as I also imitate Christ.” 1 Corinthians 11:1 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories. Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind. We know many people around the world read these posts so drop your city and country name in the comments so we can see where you are! #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer #alwaysbekind
Angie’s decision to share her illness was something that inspired many Teen Mom OG viewers. Mackenzie herself was inspired by her mother’s strength and determination to get better.
Angie often turned to her belief in God and her religion to get her through the tough times. Now, Mackenzie appears to need the same kind of strength, as she wants to take better care of her mental health.
Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.