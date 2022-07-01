Mackenzie Edwards shares rare selfie with Ryan Edwards during ‘fun date’

Mackenzie Edwards shared an updated photo of her husband, Ryan Edwards. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie Edwards shared a rare photo of herself and her husband, Ryan Edwards, during a “fun date” the two had.

The former Teen Mom OG couple has been through a lot together, with much of it filmed by the cameras.

Ryan struggled with addiction, which was heavily discussed on the show after he was filmed nearly falling asleep behind the wheel while Mackenzie was in the car as they headed to get married.

Mackenzie Edwards shares selfie with Ryan Edwards

The couple is no longer a part of Teen Mom OG, but followers still keep tabs on Mackenzie Edwards on social media. She often shares tips, tricks, and deals with her followers.

Her children are also part of her account, but it’s rare to catch a glimpse of Ryan Edwards. The two were spending time together as a present for her for Mother’s Day.

Mackenzie captioned the selfie, “My Mother’s Day present was a HUGE success. We sang all night long with @poison @joanjett @motleycrue @defleppard. Such a fun date”

Mackenzie Edwards looks a bit different than when she was airing on Teen Mom OG. Her darker hair makes a huge difference, and she is noticeably slimmer these days too. Ryan Edwards, though, looks very much the same but way more alert than viewers may remember him being while on the MTV show.

What are Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards up to lately?

Mackenzie Edwards has been working on her social media pages, using them for influencing. She and Ryan Edwards are no longer affiliated with Teen Mom OG, despite his son, Bentley, being a part of the show with his mom, Maci Bookout.

It was triggering for Ryan, and after some very tense moments between several key players in the storyline, they were dropped from the MTV show. The firing was a big deal and came with accusations from both sides, but ultimately, MTV chose to continue filming with Maci and focus more on her life with Taylor than the drama with Ryan.

Their marriage seems to be going well, and Mackenzie has welcomed two children with Ryan. They each came into the relationship with a son and then welcomed a son and daughter together. She continues to share family photos and what she’s been up to with followers, only showing Ryan on occasion.

After spending time together for her Mother’s Day present, Mackenzie Edwards wanted to praise her husband, Ryan Edwards, and show him off.