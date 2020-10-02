Luke Parker from Hannah B’s Bachelorette season sued – and lost – in court over negative comments about the show

The Bachelorette star Luke Parker was both a loved and a hated man in the franchise.

He appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and prided himself on being a self-proclaimed virgin.

He told viewers how he used to have sex all the time in college, and then, suddenly, in the shower one day, it hit him — he would no longer have sex until he was married.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While some viewers supported his decision, others felt he was being too judgmental with Hannah and the other contestants for choosing to engage in sexual activity.

And apparently, Luke continued to say negative things about the show after it wrapped.

Luke Parker is involved in legal action with The Bachelor’s production company

As it turns out, NZK Productions Inc. has sued Luke for making negative comments about The Bachelorette after his time on the show, even though he wasn’t legally allowed to.

According to My News LA, a judge approved the production company’s bid to enforce a $100,000 arbitration award against Luke.

Read More The Bachelorette winner Dale Moss is supposedly a millionaire

The judge agreed that Luke had breached his Bachelorette contract by making unauthorized media appearances and saying negative things about the show and the producers.

The production company received $100,000 in damages and $20,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs.

The verdict came as Luke supposedly made at least four media appearances without NZK’s authorization.

Additionally, he made negative comments about the show and its producers. He acted without the company’s permission, causing them to have grounds to sue.

Luke Parker didn’t have a good reputation on the Bachelorette

Since appearing on the show, Luke has kept a low profile.

When he left The Bachelorette, he was essentially removed by producers because Hannah tried to kick him off the set several times. He even returned after she sent him home because she knew they weren’t meant to be.

He, however, wanted to fight for her.

He hasn’t said anything about his time on the show recently, but it makes sense given this lawsuit. However, he recently spoke out about Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

He was proud of Madison for not having sex on The Bachelor.

In May of this year, Hannah celebrated the one-year anniversary of her sending him home from The Bachelorette, cementing that she made the right decision.

She has put her time with Luke behind her and has no interest in giving him a second chance.