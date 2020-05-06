Hannah Brown celebrates sending Luke Parker home on The Bachelorette a year later

It has been one year since Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette aired on ABC. Since the current season is on hold because of coronavirus, fans are left with nothing but Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart on ABC.

Luckily, Hannah B is reminding us of the gift she gave Bachelor Nation when she decided to send Luke home from the show.

This week, Hannah revealed it had been exactly a year since she eliminated Luke from The Bachelorette.

On Twitter, she joked about how everyone should celebrate her decision.

Hannah Brown celebrates sending Luke Parker home

Her hilarious tweet was captured by @bachelorteaspill on Instagram, who took the liberty to add a shade emoji, as Hannah was clearly throwing shade at Luke.

It’s clear that these two are not friendly these days after Luke slut-shamed her on television because she didn’t follow his religious values and beliefs about not having sex before marriage.

“Having a moment of silence and a shot of tequila because one year ago today…I sent Luke P home,” Hannah tweeted with a picture of Beyonce.

Of course, Luke’s judgments of Hannah were unfair, as he was asking her not to be intimate with anyone on her journey to find love.

Plus, Luke had repeatedly talked about how he used to be a player in college and have sex with several women.

Before going on The Bachelorette, Luke did several interviews where he revealed that he was only going on the show because Hannah was The Bachelorette.

He was determined to make it work with her, but on his terms.

Hannah Brown’s Fantasy Suite dates turned into a theme on The Bachelor

Other than Luke’s judgments of Hannah, Brown’s Fantasy Suite dates turned into a theme — partially thanks to Peter Weber.

It’s no secret that the contestants often use the Fantasy Suite dates to have sex and intimacy on a new level. But with Peter, Hannah admitted having sex four times in the windmill.

Hannah recently joked about her performance in the Fantasy Suites on Tik Tok, saying that she wasn’t nervous the first time but that she became nervous later.

She used a sound clip of Cardi B to joke about the time she had sex on television.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.