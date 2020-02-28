Luke Parker is proud of Madison for not having sex on The Bachelor

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelorette star Luke Parker is breaking his silence after learning about Madison Prewett’s decision to walk out on her date with Peter Weber.

If fans recall, Luke also struggled with sex on The Bachelorette.

On Instagram, Luke admitted that he hadn’t watched this season of the show, but had heard about Madison.

And he gives her full credit for sticking to her beliefs.

He knows what it is like to be on the show just before the Fantasy Suite week and experiencing the pressure to take the relationship to the next week.

Luke Parker is proud of Madison

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with a caption that has nothing but praise for Madison.

He writes that he is proud of Madison for standing firm in her convictions and added that she should keep doing her.

Luke, of course, knows Peter Weber from Hannah’s season, as Peter finished third while Luke finished fourth.

When Hannah told Luke about having sex on the show, she was referring to Peter. It was later revealed that she had been with Peter four times during their overnight date.

But Luke isn’t the only one who is speaking out about Madison’s decision to wait until marriage to have sex.

Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller were slammed as being hypocrites for sharing their thoughts on Madison’s stance and how she was essentially asking Peter to hold back in having sex if he wanted a chance with her.

Peter would later reveal that he had slept with the women on the show.

Luke Parker also struggled with sex on The Bachelorette

Last year, Luke pursued Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. He really liked her and fought for her throughout the season, so much so that other contestants thought he was downright freaky.

But as soon as Luke learned that she had been intimate with other men while filming the show, he labelled her. Many viewers saw it as slut-shaming, something that Hannah called him out on.

Luke’s story is very different from Madison’s story. Luke admitted to Hannah that he had been sexually active throughout college. In fact, he had many partners to the point where sex was losing meaning.

He decided to stop having sex and reveals he found God in the shower one day. Madison, on the other hand, is a virgin.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.