Luann de Lesseps takes aim at troll who says she’s ‘too old’ for a bikini

The future of The Real Housewives of New York City may be up uncertain, but Luann de Lesseps’ bikini body left little doubt.

Heading into the weekend, Luann rocked a pink and white bikini at the Chateau Marmont, sharing her ensemble on social media.

Although Luann looked fit and flawless, she received some negativity from commenters.

One critic took the opportunity to hurl an insult Luann’s way, declaring that the 57 was “too old” to wear a bikini in a nasty Instagram comment.

Luann took the insult in stride, publicly shaming the hater and throwing in one of her iconic catchphrases from RHONY.

The social media exchange likely reminded fans what they were missing as The Real Housewives of New York City has been on hiatus with a reboot on the horizon.

Luann de Lesseps claps back at age-shamer

After a commenter called her too old to wear a bikini, Luann created a video, preaching body positivity with her swimsuit picture as the backdrop.

Luann also showed a screenshot of the Instagram comment that inspired her video, publicly putting the IG user on blast. The impolite comment read, “Way too old boo!!!!”

As Luann explained, she was proud to be in her fifties, wearing whatever she wanted.

Luann declared, “I am proud of the fact that I can still rock a bikini at this age. Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age as long as they feel good so be cool don’t be all uncool.”

Her caption read, “Haters gonna hate boo! 🙄🤸🏽‍♂️.”

Fans of Bravo will likely recognize Luann’s “be cool” comment from the Season 7 trip to Turks and Caicos.

Luann’s chic energy and unparalleled confidence probably left some wondering when she might be on television screens again.

The Countess could be on screens sooner than fans imagined because she already filmed a series with RHONY costar Sonja Morgan.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps filmed a reality show

As Monsters and Critics reported, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan joined forces to bring fans a captivating new reality series inspired by The Simple Life.

The dynamic duo took on a fresh and hilarious concept, leaving their glamorous lifestyles behind to embrace a down-to-earth, rural existence for an upcoming Bravo show.

The reality series promises laughter, friendship, and a delightful glimpse into the lives of Luann and Sonja as they embark on a journey. Fans spotted Luann and Sonja in Benton, Illinois, getting off a private jet and heading to the sticks.

And, since the show was filmed last July, it should be in the final stages of post-production.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.