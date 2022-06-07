Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps score their own reality show — Here’s what we know 

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan score new reality TV show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of New York stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps may not be returning to the franchise that made them famous anytime soon, but that is okay because they scored their own reality tv show.

Luann and Sonja have plenty of experience working together–not only did they star side-by-side in the Bravo staple series, but Sonja also made appearances in Countess Luann’s cabaret show.

Now, the two will put their friendship to the test as they try to rough it in a Middle American town out of their element. Sonja and Luann will start filming next month if all goes to plan.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan get their own show

Page Six reports Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps will star in their very own reality TV show, and they are channeling reality TV pioneers Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton.

Paris and Nicole catapulted to fame when they starred in the Fox series The Simple Life, where they lived on a farm with a family from Arkansas. The show changed the landscape of television forever and cemented the Beverly Hills natives as well-known names. The premise of Sonja and Luann’s series is quite similar and apparently inspired by The Simple Life. Sources say that Sonja and Countess Luann will live in Middle America with “regular” people and navigate life. Hijinks ensue as they leave the Upper East Side and Hamptons for a rural town.

Filming is supposed to begin next month, and the paperwork is reportedly in the process of being signed. The show does not yet have a name, but production is well underway for July filming.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 updates

The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 was lackluster, at best. Fans were wildly disappointed with the new cast, including the addition of Eboni Williams and the continued appearance of newcomer Leah McSweeney.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York became the first in Bravo history not to film a reunion special. Still, fans and castmates alike looked forward to a new year and potentially a Season 14. Luann even did press, where she discussed who she would like to see during Season 14 and talked about potential filming.

In a shocking move, Andy Cohen announced that RHONY would split into two. He said that a new friend group would be starring in the main The Real Housewives of New York series, and the OGs would be part of a legacy series.

Andy told Variety, “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

He continued, “This is the most multicultural, diverse, energetic, and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.”

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.