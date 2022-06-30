LPBW’s Matt Roloff responds to critic who says he and Caryn Chandler should get a prenup

Matt had some choice words for a critic who made a comment about signing a prenup with Caryn. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff had some choice words for a critic who suggested he and Caryn Chandler sign a prenuptial agreement.

Matt and Caryn’s relationship isn’t well-received by many LPBW viewers who feel that Caryn, a former Roloff Farms employee, is a homewrecker. Some LPBW viewers have accused Caryn and Matt of infidelity, alleging they were romantically involved before Matt and Amy officially split.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in 2017, one year after Matt and Amy Roloff’s divorce was finalized, and unveiled their romance during Season 17 of LPBW.

Matt takes a lot of heat for his relationship, and LPBW viewers who don’t approve of his and Caryn’s romance often let him know it.

LPBW troll suggests Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler sign a prenup

One of Matt’s critics recently did just that, taking to the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts, where they made a statement that didn’t sit well with 60-year-old Matt.

Earlier this week, Matt shared a group photo that included himself, Caryn, and their friends from Texas. He captioned his share, “After 2 weeks in Arizona visiting my folks, Caryns folks and having kids and grands down to enjoy the warmth.”

“We come back to the farm to have these dear friends of 30+ years come out from Texas to hang with us for a few days. As Brian would say in his Texas accent…. “it’s been a mighty fine time y’all”. !!”

Matt’s critic mocked his caption and wrote in the comments, “So when you say dear friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of you and Amy. Hope you’re getting a pre nup, Matt.”

Matt Roloff fires back at troll, says Caryn’s net worth is ‘3x’ more than his

Matt fired back, “@jolo.harding00 since she has a net worth 3x my worth. I hope she lets me sneak by caryns net wealth will [surprise] you. I need her to try [to] keep up.”

Shortly after sharing his post with his and Caryn’s friends, Matt then shared another post that included a photo of himself and Caryn posing alongside Amy and her husband, Chris Marek.

Matt prefaced his post with a warning for any trolls who planned on leaving negative comments: “Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and the short of it! Period,” he wrote, adding, “Negative people please go away gracefully.. you don’t [possess] adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo. But we will respond to the fools for fun if you are over 55 and mature and to qualify.”

Although Matt and Caryn have been hanging out more frequently with Amy and Chris, some LPBW viewers think it’s a contrived storyline by TLC to increase viewership.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.