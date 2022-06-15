LPBW: Zach Roloff leaves emergency room in hand brace, wife Tori shares update

Tori Roloff explains why Zach Roloff is wearing a hand brace. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World star Zach Roloff suffered an accident over the weekend and had to visit the emergency room for treatment but he’s going to be okay. Tori Roloff opened up on social media about what went down and noted that her husband suffered a fall while at a birthday party.

Initially, they assumed Zach had broken his hand so they went to the hospital and thankfully it was not as bad as they had thought.

Zach, who Tori calls the “hand man” will be out of commission for a while since he left the emergency room with a hand brace which he will likely have to wear for a few weeks.

Zach Roloff leaves the emergency room in a hand brace

The Little People Big World star took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update with her followers about Zach’s accident.

Tori shared a photo of Zach holding one of their kids and another of him in the hospital room with his hand in a brace and wrote a lengthy explanation about what happened.

“Zach is known as the hand man in these parts. He loves holding hands,” stated Tori in the Instagram post. “You’ll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It’s one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too.”



“Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand,” continued Tori. “I’d never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that’s what it looked like.”

The mom-of-three said everyone at the party panicked after the incident happened and they tried to decide “whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room.”

Ultimately they went to the emergency room and found out that Zach had not broken his hand after all.

Tori Roloff says her husband Zach Roloff dislocated this thumb

The Little People Big World star continued to update her social media followers about Zach’s accident and what they discovered after a doctor examined him.

“Turns out the hand man dislocated his thumb and thank the Lord nothing was broken,” explained Tori. “All I could think about was how he couldn’t hold my hand or his kids.

The couple has three kids, their eldest being son Jackson who recently underwent surgery to correct his bow legs. They also have a two-year-old daughter, Lilah Ray, and a one-month-old son Josiah Luke.

Until Zach’s thumb is healed Tori is just thankful that “It wasn’t more serious and even more thankful for the nurses and doctors at the emergency room.”



“So glad we’re all ok and I know Zach will be milkin’ this one for a few days. Love you babe,” she added.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.