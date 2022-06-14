LPBW spoilers: Tori and Zach Roloff help their son Jackson walk again after leg surgery

Tori and Zach Roloff motivate son Jackson to walk. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff’s eldest son Jackson underwent leg surgery a few months ago and it hasn’t been an easy journey.

In a clip for the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the parents tried to motivate the five-year-old to take his first steps a day after his procedure. However, after being tired and in pain from the surgery, which was performed to correct his bow legs, Jackson was in no mood to get up and start walking.

Jackson underwent the surgery in November of 2021 and cameras were rolling during the tough moment for the Roloff family.

Tori had shared the news with her social media followers on the day of his surgery and noted that it was one of the hardest days she’s ever had.

However, the mom-of-three also noted that Jackson is resilient and we’ll see some of that resilience on the show this season.

Jackson Roloff takes his first step after undergoing leg surgery

PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World which will feature Jackson’s recovery after surgery.

In the scene, Tori and Zach are eager for Jackson to start walking again so they get him up from the couch to practice his steps.

“It’s the day after Jackson’s surgery and he’s gotta start taking steps with his walker,” noted Zach in his confessional. “He’s been through a lot the last day. But we’ve gotta get him up, we’ve got to get him taking a few steps to get going again.”

However, Jackson, who recently celebrated his 5th birthday, took one step with the walker and he was ready to head back to the couch– as he appeared visibly exhausted after undergoing surgery only hours prior.

“We were optimistic about his maybe walking the next day but he wasn’t,” added Zach. “I think there are a couple reasons why he doesn’t want to walk. Jackson’s still recovering, he’s still tired, very emotional day yesterday, a very emotional night. It could be pain, it could just be discomfort.”

Tori and Zach Roloff try to motivate son Jackson to walk after surgery

After realizing that Jackson was simply not able to practice his walking, his mom Tori returned him to the couch.

However, the Little People, Big World star tried to motivate her son by reminding him that the sooner he learns to walk again the sooner he’ll be able to play and move around.

“The faster that we start practicing walking, the stronger our legs get and the faster we get to do things,” said Tori to Jackson as he sat on the couch.

“I’m glad that you at least got up, we’ll try again later, okay?” she added.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.