Tori Roloff gives LPBW fans ‘wrap up’ on first month with son Josiah Luke

Tori Roloff provided Little People, Big World fans, with an update on life at home since welcoming son Josiah Luke one month ago.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been one month since Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third child, son Josiah, on April 30.

Josiah joined big brother Jackson, 5, and big sister Lilah, 2, three weeks early, and he became the seventh grandchild for the Roloff family.

Now that the Roloffs have officially become a family of five with the addition of Josiah, life as they know it has changed, but in the best possible way.

Tori Roloff shares Josiah’s one-month ‘wrap up’ with LPBW fans

Tori took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate one month since Josiah’s birth and updated LPBW fans on what the newborn is up to these days. In her post, she shared two pics of Josiah. The first showed him on a milestone blanket with the number 1 circled with a wreath. In the second pic, Josiah posed for another milestone pic, this time propped up on a couch, slightly sticking out his tongue for the camera.

“How has it already been a month with this dude?!” Tori began her caption. “We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!” Next, Tori updated her 1.8 million Instagram followers on what Josiah had been up to in his first month at home.

Tori says Josiah loves his siblings, eating, and looking at his family

“Here’s a wrap up of our first month together: Josiah LOVES to eat and has yet to miss a meal. 🍼 He loves his siblings and is so tolerant to their exuberant attention. 🧒🏻👧🏻 Si is starting to appreciate bath time! 🛁 Josiah has longer moments of alertness and he loves to look at his family! 🤍 He has outgrown NB clothes already! 👕.”

“Nights aren’t the best but mom is trying really hard to enjoy every moment and consume extra coffee. ☕️ We love you Josiah!! Also ps. Thank second photo! 🤣 kid got moms extra chins and I’m herrrreeee for it,” Tori concluded her caption.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach shared that Josiah was diagnosed with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism Zach and Amy Roloff have, as well as his siblings Jackson and Lilah. “He’s a boy with achondroplasia. It’s not his identity. He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not like, Josiah the achon,” Zach explained, noting that Josiah’s stature does not constitute who he is.

Although they’ve entertained having more kids, noting what an easy baby Josiah has been, it looks as if Tori and Zach are finished adding to their family. As Zach put it, “We’re still probably done after this.”

