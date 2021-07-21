LPBW: Was Amy Roloff fired? Matt Roloff removes Amy Roloff as secretary of Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff dropped Amy’s name from the title of Secretary for Roloff Farms. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff dropped his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s name from the title of “Secretary” for Roloff Farms.

Matt and Amy lived on Roloff Farms, where they raised their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, for nearly 30 years together before they divorced in 2016.

Amy moved off the farm in 2019 and bought her own home, which she now shares with fiance Chris Marek.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt and Amy were not only husband and wife, but business partners when Amy still lived on the farm, with Matt listed as the president and Amy as the secretary.

Matt Roloff dropped Amy Roloff’s name from ‘Secretary’ title at Roloff Farms

An amended annual report for Roloff Farms was filed on February 4, 2020, by Matt, which at the time, still listed Amy Roloff as secretary of Roloff Farms.

Now, a new report revealed that Matt filed this year’s annual report in February 2021 but dropped Amy’s name from the secretary title. Instead, Matt listed himself as both the president and the secretary. Amy was listed as the secretary for Roloff Farms for the previous four years despite their divorce.

Amy Roloff of LPBW is still involved at Roloff Farms

Although Amy may no longer be a part of the business operations on the farm, she still has ties to the 100-acre property in Helvetia, Oregon.

Viewers watched Amy this season as she returned to the farm to help out for the 2020 pumpkin season. Zach called his mom “the face of pumpkin season.”

Amy and Matt even brought in Chris and Caryn and the two couples had fun going head-to-head in a friendly game of shooting cannons at each other.

One tie to the farm that a lot of LPBW fans were surprised to hear about was Amy’s choice to get married on the farm. Initially, Amy was skeptical of the idea, but she eventually changed her mind.

As Amy explained, although the farm holds some negative connotations for her, it holds even more positive ones. In addition to raising her kids there, she hosted many dinner nights and pool parties with Chris and their friends.

Matt has tried to be helpful for Amy and Chris’s big day and even had a barn built for the couple to use on the day of their nuptials. Matt also got Amy’s input for which wildflowers to grow for next month’s wedding.

LPBW fans still have plenty more to look forward to this season — and Zach and Tori have already spilled the tea that Amy’s wedding will be televised, much to viewers’ delight.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.