LPBW: Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler go head-to-head against Matt and Chris shooting cannons

Amy Roloff, Chris Marek, Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff went head-to-head in a game of shooting cannons in a new sneak peek. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler faced off against their men, Chris Marek and Matt Roloff, in a fun cannon game in the latest sneak peek of next week’s episode of Little People, Big World.

With the last day of pumpkin season upon them, Matt Roloff thought it would be fun to play some games.

“This is the craziest thing in the whole wide world,” Matt said as he took a seat inside one of his farm ATV’s, which was covered in netting.

Matt Roloff thought a cannon war would be fun

“It’s the last day of pumpkin season and I thought it would be fun if Caryn and Amy and Chris and I, you know, got into like a friendly cannon war,” Matt confessed during his solo interview.

The Roloffs set up a launch site on the farm for guests to launch “cannonballs” from behind bales of hay into a field where targets were set up.

Chris joined Matt in the ATV and they drove out into the field, as they prepared for their ladies to launch cannonballs at them.

“Amy was nervous about being a target so I wanted to show her I wasn’t so bad, so I agreed to go out with Matt and be the first target,” Chris revealed during a couple’s interview with Amy.

Amy added, “I thought that was a great idea, because that way I can always still back out.”

Amy Roloff took the game seriously

Guests at Roloff Farms lined up behind the hay bales with their cameras, ready to capture the fun.

Chris jokingly dared his fiance Amy to hit his hand as Amy told him, “You’re gonna get it!”

Matt stayed inside the ATV while Chris stood in the open field, holding up a shield, as the ladies began launching cannons.

Amy’s first shot was a close one, nearly landing on Matt’s ATV.

“I have a tendency, I think, to get competitive. You’re bound and determined. This is a game and it’s not gonna beat me, I gotta beat it,” Amy said of her merciless nature when it comes to games.

Matt thought Amy was truly trying to hit him

Matt told cameras, “She wasn’t goofing around. I mean, she was trying to hit me, like, for real,” as Caryn laughed. He jokingly added, “It’s probably a good thing I didn’t have these cannons around when Amy and I were sharing the farm. She might have shot me up with them.”

While Amy prepared to launch another cannonball, Matt shouted, “Come on, Amy. You’ve always wanted to do this to me!”

On her next launch, Amy hit Matt’s ATV square in the middle, startling her ex-husband who told her, “Nice shot!”

Amy celebrated by waving her arms in the air and admitted, “Well, the tough part about this whole cannonball thing was I have my future man of my life and then I have my ex. It’s like, ‘Oh, God.'”

Chris asked Amy who she wanted to shoot first, him or Matt, and she answered, “No, I didn’t want to make it obvious that I shot every ball towards Matt!”

Pumpkin season looked a little different last year on Roloff Farms

Amy took a break from her role during pumpkin season after moving off the farm, only to return last year. Amy and Matt’s son, Zach, referred to his mom as the “face of pumpkin season.”

The 56-year-old mom of four is known for her costumes and greeting guests during pumpkin season on the farm. Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn, also took a break from managing operations on the farm but returned to help last year during the pandemic.

It’s always refreshing for fans of LPBW to see Amy, Chris, Matt and Caryn getting along and having fun together.

The two couples haven’t always gotten along, especially Amy and Caryn. Amy is often accused by fans of being bitter towards her ex, Matt and Caryn has been called a gold digger.

Hopefully the couples can find a way to continue to get along peacefully for everyone’s sake.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.