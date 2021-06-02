LPBW trolls criticize Tori and Zach for having children because of dwarfism

Trolls criticized Zach and Tori for having children, knowing they had a chance of being dwarves with health issues. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World came under fire when trolls slammed the couple for choosing to have children, despite knowing the potential health risks of dwarfism.

TLC shared a preview clip from this week’s episode, when Jackson had to visit a doctor to have his bowed legs examined.

Jackson’s bowed legs are common for his type of dwarfism

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a common type of dwarfism, and the same type his dad, Zach, and grandmother, Amy, were both born with as well.

Bowed legs are very common for those with dwarfism as are recurring ear infections, obesity, and apnea. Zach Roloff underwent several surgeries as a child, so he is well aware of the health issues.

In the comments of TLC’s post, fans of the show mostly commented with well-wishes for Jackson, but some trolls showed up and made rude remarks about Tori and Zach having children.

Trolls made rude comments about Zach and Tori having children

One fan of the show commented, questioning whether those with dwarfism should have children. They wrote, “It’s so obvious he needs surgery just by looking at his legs. Poor kid will have health problems all his life. Makes you wonder if it really is worth reproducing with this disorder.”

Another troll had some rude comments aimed at Zach and Tori, calling them “sick people.”

“Why you are having kids if you [know] that they gonna have health and medical issues! Sick people! !!!” the troll commented.

One fan of the show supported Zach and Tori, but the same troll held their ground

A fan of the show rebutted the troll’s comment, saying, “well if you don’t know it’s apart of dwarfism the dad had the same issues as Jackson is having and they both knew that their kids could’ve been a normal size child or not which as you can tell both their kids are going to have a lot of health issues[.]”

The same troll commented again in response to the fan, and wrote, “if they a little change that my kids are having health issues I never bring this to this planet! It’s sick! They [know]!!!! Adopted !!”

Jackson’s legs will require surgery, but Tori and Zach handle health struggles in stride

It was revealed on this week’s episode that Jackson will require surgery for his bowed legs, but not quite yet. The three-year-old still has time, but eventually will need surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

Tori and Zach also revealed this season that their daughter, Lilah, needed to visit an eye doctor for some vision issues she was experiencing. Lilah now wears glasses and is doing well, health-wise. She is getting closer to walking independently.

Zach and Tori don’t let dwarfism affect their quality of life. The family recently vacationed with Matt and Caryn in sunny Arizona, and shared some parenting advice with fans.

Tori shared her favorite parenting quote that reinforced that being a parent is a blessing that not everyone is able to enjoy: “You don’t have to, you get to.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.