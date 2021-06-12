LPBW: Tori Roloff shares what kept Lilah Roloff busy this weekend, and it wasn’t toys

Tori Roloff of LPBW shared how her daughter Lilah entertained herself this weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Lilah Roloff, daughter of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, found a fun way to keep herself entertained this weekend.

Tori shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing her daughter Lilah, who found something to occupy herself.

In the video, Lilah sat upright in a long-sleeved black and white striped shirt and black pants and was wearing her adorable pair of black-framed glasses.

Lilah didn’t need toys to keep busy

Lilah held a stack of eight plastic Solo cups and was stuffing them with the plastic packaging in which they came.

The precious toddler was stuffing the plastic packaging into the top cup, smashing it down as far as she could, and waited a few seconds before pulling it out and starting the process again.

Tori captioned the post, “She’s been doing this for the last 12 minutes… who needs toys when you have solo cups?! Also, I’ve missed her glasses!! We just got them back today!”

Tori shared a sweet video of Jackson giving Lilah a kiss

In a subsequent boomerang video, Tori shared footage of Lilah with her big brother, Jackson. The two sat on the sofa watching TV, while Lilah had her had near Jackson’s lap and he leaned down to sweetly kiss his sister’s head.

Tori captioned the video, “Are they kidding me?!” and tagged her husband, Zach Roloff.

Tori and Lilah had a special mother-daughter photo shoot

“My sweet Lilah Bean. You’re prettier than all the wildflowers in the land. 🌼” Tori captioned her pics of herself and Lilah on Instagram earlier this week.

In the first pics, Tori wore a maxi length floral dress and Lilah sported a floral onesie and a headband with a flower on her head.

The third pic showed Tori holding Lilah in the air as she smiled, surrounded by a field of daisies.

A few days prior, Tori dedicated a post to Lilah Rae

In the solo pics of Lilah, tagged with Tori’s photography business name, the toddler sat in a field of flowers wearing a striped sundress.

Tori shared the quote,

“The sparrow’s not worried ’bout tomorrow

Or the troubles to come

The lily’s not thinking ’bout the seasons

The drought or the flood

A tree that’s planted by the water

Isn’t fazed by the fire

So why should I be?”

Last week, Tori shared that she took Jackson and Lilah strawberry picking for the first time. The trio had a fun day, minus dad Zach, with their friends in the strawberry fields.

Tori is an avid sharer of her family’s adventures, and the Roloffs are always busy between traveling and projects on the farm.

