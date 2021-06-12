LPBW: Tori and Zach’s kids Jackson and Lilah go strawberry picking

Tori Roloff shared some adorable pics of Jackson and Lilah strawberry picking Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, shared some adorable pictures of her and her husband Zach Roloff’s kids, Jackson and Lilah, going strawberry picking for the first time.

The mom of two took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of pics from her family’s first adventure in a strawberry field.

Tori’s husband Zach was absent from the pics, but it looked like she had a fun day with a friend who brought along their kids as companions to Jackson and Lilah.

The first photo showed Tori with Jackson and Lilah, along with Tori’s friend and her children, a son and a daughter.

Tori captured some cute photo ops of Jackson and Lilah

The group stood in a strawberry field in front of a life-sized strawberry cutout where guests can poke their head through for photo ops.

The next slide showed a picture of all four kids posing in front of the giant strawberry, all seated on the ground, holding their baskets full of strawberries.

Tori captured a cute photo of Jackson poking his head through the oversized strawberry cutout as he looked down at his sister Lilah, who sat in the dirt. She gazed up at her big brother from underneath her floppy sunhat.

A closeup of Jackson cheesing for the camera and posing with his basket of strawberries was next in the series.

Tori finished out the pictures with a shot of Lilah standing up in a wagon with a huge grin on her face.

The LPBW star told her followers, “Its strawberry pickin’ season! 🍓🍓This was actually my first time [ever] strawberry picking and we loved it! @leefarmsmarket was on the tail end of their season, but we got some good 🍓!!”

She continued, “I think half of them got eaten before we got home. Also yes. I forgot both my kids’ shoes this morning (stopped and got j a pair on our way). So that’s why [Lilah] is barefoot. #momlife”

Tori also shared some sweet family pictures to her Instagram stories

Tori shared some sweet pics of her family’s breakfast in bed Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Baby Lilah Rae was seen sitting up in her one-piece pajamas in Mom and Dad’s bed, with her bowl of breakfast in front of her, spoon in hand.

In another snap, Tori shared a selfie of her entire family snuggled up in bed together with the caption, “Morning lazies with my favorites.”

Tori, a photographer, loves sharing pictures of her family, especially Jackson and Lilah. She baffled fans recently, though, when she shared a picture of Jackson, only to delete it later from social media.

In addition to photography, Tori is obsessed with all things Disney and recently shared her expertise with fans.

Little People, Big World fans always look forward to Tori’s pictures of the family, especially the kids.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.