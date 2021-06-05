LPBW: Tori Roloff shares photo of Jackson then deletes it, fans speculate why

Tori shared a picture of Jackson online, then deleted it, and fans are wondering why Pic credit: TLC

Fans of Little People, Big World noticed that Tori Roloff posted a photo of her son, Jackson, online before deleting it, and now they’re wondering why.

Tori isn’t one to shy away from sharing pictures of her life, especially her kids Jackson and Lilah, as she is a photographer.

So it was surprising when a fan noticed that Tori shared and then deleted her photo of Jackson.

A Reddit user created a post that read, “Tori Roloff posted this picture of Jackson on Instagram and then deleted the picture.”

The picture showed Jackson kneeling in the grass, holding a blue toy airplane and smiling big for the camera.

The photo looked to be taken in Tori and Zach’s front yard, and their cul-de-sac and two neighboring homes can be seen in the background.

Fans noticed the deleted photo and speculated why Tori removed it

One LPBW fan guessed that Tori chose not to share her photo either because of Jackson’s bowed legs or because he had hives, referencing two scenes from this week’s episode.

In this week’s episode, fans watched as Tori and Zach grew concerned over Jackson’s legs beginning to bow more. At the beginning of the episode, Jackson had broken out in hives all over his body.

The Reddit user commented, “I’m guessing Tori deleted the picture of Jackson with his airplane because of haters about Jackson legs bowing or maybe about Jackson that had hives.”

Some LPBW fans thought privacy was an issue

Another fan of the show wondered if the picture too closely showed the homes in the background, which may have made it too easy for trolls to figure out where they live.

The fan wrote, “Maybe the houses in the background could identify where they live? Not sure how much of their surrounding street has been shown on episodes.”

One fan agreed that the reason may have had something to do with giving away their address.

“I think you might be right. On the show they from what I have seen they only show their house so maybe she thought this showed to much of the surrounding neighborhood,” the LPBW fan commented.

Another fan guessed that Tori didn’t edit her photo first, “She probably deleted it because it doesn’t have one of those dumb filters or “presets” she puts on all her photos. It’s a great photo.”

One other Reddit user agreed, “Yes its a great picture of Jackson without any filters that Tori would put on the photo.”

Photography isn’t the only hobby Tori enjoys

Besides photography, something else that Tori loves, and isn’t shy about, are all things Disney.

The TLC star recently gave fans advice about visiting Disney’s parks and shared some of her expertise with her followers.

Last month, Tori joined Cameo for the first time and fans can now request a personalized video from the LPBW star.

Tori is excited about connecting with her fans. Her Cameo bio says, “Hey, guys! It is Tori Roloff from Little People, Big World and I finally joined Cameo. So excited to connect with some of you, chat, and maybe even send a special note to someone that you really care about. So, can’t wait to start this, and bring it on.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.