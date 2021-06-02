Tori Roloff answered fans questions about Disney. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff answered a fun Q+A with fans all about Disney.

Tori revealed in her Instagram stories that she had some spare time, so she opened a Q+A question box.

Tori answered some fan questions about Disney while she had spare time

Her first slide read, “Okay sitting here while my car gets an oil change and Zach won’t answer his phone…” along with a question box that read, “Questions about Disney,” prompting her followers to type something.

One inquisitive fan of Tori’s asked, “Does Zach enjoy Disney or is he just a great husband and tags along?”

Tori answered, “I think a little Bit of both. He married into it haha. But he’s a great sport and I truly think he gets enjoyment out of mapping the day out.”

Tori gave advice about planning a trip to Disney

Another of Tori’s followers was concerned about having a stressful trip and asked for tips. “Worried we won’t get to do much and it will just be a stressful trip. Any tips?!”

“I have not been to Disney since the pandemic and don’t know exactly what to expect but everyone I follow who has been there says it’s been great. There are no shows or character meet and greets currently.”

The 30-year-old mom of two continued, “Most rides are open (some closed for refurbishment) For me though just sitting on Main Street is worth it lol,” Tori answered.

One fan had a simple question for Tori: “Disneyland or Disneyworld 🧐?”

Tori’s reply was, “Land! I grew up going to Disneyland and it’s about the nostalgia for me. We went to Disney world for our honeymoon and I loved it too but Disneyland has my heart.”

Tori suggested having a game plan before heading into the park

One fan wanted to know, “Do you go into the park with a ride game plan?”

“YES!!!!,” Tori replied, “Always have your must do’s ready to go and do those first. Especially with these virtual [queues] happening you have to know what you want to do. The big rides are sometimes booked for the day by 1:00.”

When a fan asked Tori when she plans on going back, she answered, “End of June!!”

Another question for Tori read, “Do you purchase Mikey or Mini ears each time you go?”

“No!” Tori replied, “I still have the same ears I bought in high school!! They are great quality and usually last a long time!!”

The Roloffs love Disney because they offer plenty of rides for little people

A fan had a question about limitations for little people at the park. “Are there limitations at Disney for Zach, Jackson and Lilah cuz they are little people?”

“No. One of the things that we love most about Disney. Jackson can’t ride really any carnival rides so we tend to avoid places that have them. At Disney there is SOOOO much that he can do because [there] aren’t height requirements,” the TLC star answered.

Tori, Zach, and their kids Jackson and Lilah like to travel and they share their adventures with fans online. The family recently vacationed with Matt and Caryn in Arizona.

This season on the show, Tori and Zach have showed concern over Jackson’s legs starting to bow more as he grows. On this week’s episode, Tori took Jackson to a doctor who said that he will eventually need surgery, but it’s not a concern quite yet.

Tori and Zach did another fun Q+A for TLC last month and opened up about what to expect on this 22nd season of the show. According to Zach, fans can expect, “A little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups and downs, especially in our world.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.