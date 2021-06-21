Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

LPBW: Tori Roloff says it’s ‘not OK’ when trolls attack her kids online


Tori Roloff of LPBW
Tori Roloff of LPBW explained why she doesn’t clap back at trolls online. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that she doesn’t mind when trolls attack her or husband Zach Roloff, but it’s “not OK” when their kids are the targets.

Tori and Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, sat down for an interview with Us Weekly to talk about the hate they often receive from online trolls.

Tori admitted that there are online haters who “love to pick apart” her and her family, just because they’re in the public eye.

Tori can handle criticism of her and Zach, but draws the line when it comes to Jackson and Lilah

“It doesn’t bother me as much when they talk about us, but like, when people talk about our kids, that that’s where I kind of go into this whole separate realm of like, ‘That’s not okay with me,’ and, but, it’s also not helpful cuz, you know, feeding you know, what’s right,” Tori said during her interview.

monsterscriticsreality

886 2,197

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Tori Roloff has recently come under fire from Little People, Big World fans for her repeated ...

View

Jun 19

153 28
Open
Tori Roloff has recently come under fire from Little People, Big World fans for her repeated comments about her daughter Lilah’s new glasses not being “cute.” What fans had to say and whether Tori retracted her statement at our #linkinbio! (📸: TLC)⁠ ----------------⁠ #LPBW #littlepeoplebigworld #toriroloff #parenting #underfire #kidglasses #glasses #newglasses #drama #realitytvdrama #parents #TLC #zachroloff #reality #tv #realitytv #realitytvfamily

Tori Roloff has recently come under fire from Little People, Big World fans for her repeated comments about her daughter Lilah’s new glasses not being “cute.”

What fans had to say and whether Tori retracted her statement at our #linkinbio!

(📸: TLC)⁠
----------------⁠
#LPBW #littlepeoplebigworld #toriroloff #parenting #underfire #kidglasses #glasses #newglasses #drama #realitytvdrama #parents #TLC #zachroloff #reality #tv #realitytv #realitytvfamily ...

153 28

“We know what’s right and good and so we just have to, like, continue with that in our own household and stay grounded,” Tori added.

When asked whether Tori still responds to her trolls, she answered, “I don’t think I’ve ever, like… I’ve never responded directly to people. It’s more just like, you know, let me do me and like I know especially for our kids and we’re doing the best that we can, parent-wise and relationship-wise and life-wise.”

Zach jumped in to add his feelings about online trolls. “The internet’s a funny place. The bigger presence you have, that nastier that side of things comes out,” Zach said of being famous and subject to trolls online.

Tori tries to focus on their true fans rather than trolls

Tori added, though, that “for the most part,” she and Zach have loving, supportive fans, who are “genuinely interested and invested” in their family.

Tori added that her friends and family help her realize what really matters. “And I’m really lucky with our family and my friends that keep me grounded. If something was wrong, they would be the ones that pointed [that] out or they would encourage and support us.”

Internet trolls can be especially cruel, since both Jackson and Lilah were both born with achondroplasia dwarfism, like their dad, Zach.

But like Tori mentioned, there are plenty of fans of the show who want to see their family succeed and only wish them well.

Tori and Zach have been a great support system to each other and their kids and don’t let trolls interfere with them living their best lives.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x