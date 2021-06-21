LPBW: Tori Roloff says it’s ‘not OK’ when trolls attack her kids online

Tori Roloff of LPBW explained why she doesn’t clap back at trolls online. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that she doesn’t mind when trolls attack her or husband Zach Roloff, but it’s “not OK” when their kids are the targets.

Tori and Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, sat down for an interview with Us Weekly to talk about the hate they often receive from online trolls.

Tori admitted that there are online haters who “love to pick apart” her and her family, just because they’re in the public eye.

Tori can handle criticism of her and Zach, but draws the line when it comes to Jackson and Lilah

“It doesn’t bother me as much when they talk about us, but like, when people talk about our kids, that that’s where I kind of go into this whole separate realm of like, ‘That’s not okay with me,’ and, but, it’s also not helpful cuz, you know, feeding you know, what’s right,” Tori said during her interview.

“We know what’s right and good and so we just have to, like, continue with that in our own household and stay grounded,” Tori added.

When asked whether Tori still responds to her trolls, she answered, “I don’t think I’ve ever, like… I’ve never responded directly to people. It’s more just like, you know, let me do me and like I know especially for our kids and we’re doing the best that we can, parent-wise and relationship-wise and life-wise.”

Zach jumped in to add his feelings about online trolls. “The internet’s a funny place. The bigger presence you have, that nastier that side of things comes out,” Zach said of being famous and subject to trolls online.

Tori tries to focus on their true fans rather than trolls

Tori added, though, that “for the most part,” she and Zach have loving, supportive fans, who are “genuinely interested and invested” in their family.

Tori added that her friends and family help her realize what really matters. “And I’m really lucky with our family and my friends that keep me grounded. If something was wrong, they would be the ones that pointed [that] out or they would encourage and support us.”

Internet trolls can be especially cruel, since both Jackson and Lilah were both born with achondroplasia dwarfism, like their dad, Zach.

But like Tori mentioned, there are plenty of fans of the show who want to see their family succeed and only wish them well.

Tori and Zach have been a great support system to each other and their kids and don’t let trolls interfere with them living their best lives.

