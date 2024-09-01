LPBW: Tori Roloff hints she wants another baby

Tori Roloff hinted that her family might not yet feel complete.

The Little People, Big World alum might have a case of Baby Fever.

She and her husband, Zach Roloff, are parents to three children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

But could baby number four be an option?

During a recent Instagram Story, the former TLC star teased that having a fourth child with her husband, Zach might be in the cards.

Tori uploaded a photo of her daughter, Lilah, carrying a baby doll in a baby carrier.

Lilah looked into the distance in the photo, cradling her baby doll with one arm in the ultra-cute snap.

Is Tori hinting that she isn’t done having babies?

In a two-part Instagram caption, Tori implied that she might be open to expanding her and Zach’s family of five.

For her first caption, Tori repeated the same statement three times.

“I don’t want another baby. I don’t want another baby. I don’t want another baby,” she teased.

In the second caption, Tori suggested that having a fourth child isn’t completely off the table.

“But golly, I think Lilah would take full care of it if we had another haha,” the 33-year-old mom of three wrote.

Shortly after their youngest child Josiah was born in 2022, Zach and Tori discussed the possibility of adding to their brood.

Although they seemed to lean towards not having more babies, their statements hinted that they may keep the possibility open.

Zach says he and Tori are ‘probably done’ having kids

Zach told ET’s Cassie DiLaura, “We’re probably done after this.”

“It’s been harder to say that, though,” Tori added. “It’s harder to like [say], ‘We’re done,’ because [Josiah has] been so easy. I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe we can do one more.’”

Tori changed her tune a year later and clarified that she wasn’t considering having more babies.

During an Instagram Story Q&A, Tori shared that she was frequently asked whether she was pregnant again because of her “belly.”

Tori doubles down: ‘We don’t want any more kids’

After being asked again if she was expecting a child, Tori told her Instagram followers, “I feel like we’ve been pretty open. We don’t want any more kids.”

Admittedly, Tori’s body has gone through a lot in the past several years, between having three C-sections and a miscarriage.

And because she’s “getting a little tired” of the constant speculation that she’s pregnant, Tori has even considered plastic surgery.

“My body has been through so much that I’m like, I mean, I thought about doing a tummy tuck or doing something because I have a belly,” she said.

“But at the same time, I’m like, God gave me three beautiful children,” Tori continued.

“And He gave me this life that I’m so proud of, and I’m so proud of my body being able to carry three babies to full-term and be cut open three times, and I can still run around,” she added.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.