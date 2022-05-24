LPBW: Zach and Tori Roloff give update on baby Josiah, talk more babies

Zach and Tori updated their fans on baby Josiah Luke Roloff. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Since welcoming their third child last month, Zach and Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World have had their hands full, in the best way possible.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Josiah Luke Roloff made his grand entrance three weeks early, on April 30, joining siblings Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2.

Now that they’ve had time to settle in, as a newly-coined family of five, Tori and Zach sat down to give an update to their fans about life with three kids.

LPBW couple Tori and Zach done having children after Josiah

Although he’s only one month old, Tori shared that baby Josiah is already a good sleeper like his brother and sister. “I mean, I only had to wake up once last night, so it’s not terrible,” Tori shared with ET’s Cassie DiLaura. “Like I said, he’s a pretty easy kid.”

Such an easy kid, in fact, that Tori wondered whether she and Zach could handle one more baby, although he says they’re done adding to their family.

“We’re still probably done after this,” Zach said of having any more children.

Jackson and Lilah have been helpful siblings

Their older two, Jackson and Lilah, have been great helpers with Josiah at home, Zach and Tori shared.

“They both try to pick him up. They bring his Binky. Lilah’s really concerned that he has his diaper changed. And [that] he’s eating,” Tori said of the kids interacting with their baby brother. Jackson and Lilah have been so helpful that Dad’s had to intervene at times.

“I’ve been telling everyone this, but they’re very overzealous sometimes though. We have to be like, ‘Slow down,'” Zach said of Jackson and Lilah.

When it comes to forming a personality, Tori and Zach say that at only one-month-old, he’s already reminding them of Jackson when he was a baby, “He’s definitely more easygoing like Jackson was as a baby.”

Tori shared that adding a third child to the family wasn’t nearly as difficult as adding another child after their firstborn. “Going from one to two was way harder than going from two to three,” Tori said. “I said it on social media. It’s like Josiah’s been here this whole time.”

Zach agreed, “It is. You’re adding cars to the train now. He’s just part of the program.”

You can watch Zach and Tori’s interview in its entirety here.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.