LPBW star Tori Roloff considers tummy tuck as she grows tired of being asked if she’s pregnant

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is tired of strangers asking her if she’s pregnant, so she’s considering taking extreme measures to stop the speculation.

The 32-year-old TLC star is a mom of three, and admittedly, giving birth via C-sections has taken its toll on her body.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories this week to gripe about being asked whether she’s pregnant because she has a “belly.”

Tori told her followers that since having kids and having a miscarriage, her body has changed and not fully returned to its pre-pregnancy state, causing others to wonder if she’s expecting another baby with her husband, Zach Roloff.

“I just need to vent for a minute,” Tori began. “I feel like we’ve been pretty open. We don’t want any more kids. No, I’m not pregnant.”

After reminding her fans that she’s had three babies, three C-sections, and a miscarriage, Tori revealed that her body has taken a bit of a beating.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff ‘thought about’ a tummy tuck to silence the pregnancy rumors

“My body has been through so much that I’m like, I mean, I thought about doing a tummy tuck or doing something because I have a belly,” Tori admitted.

“But at the same time, I’m like, God gave me three beautiful children, and He gave me this life that I’m so proud of, and I’m so proud of my body being able to carry three babies to full-term and be cut open three times, and I can still run around,” Tori added.

Despite everything her body has gone through, Tori shared that she isn’t ashamed of her physique but admitted, “I am getting a little tired of getting asked if I’m pregnant!”

Tori realizes that most of the curious people asking about her being pregnant are just hopeful that she is expanding her family again, but she told her fans that it’s “damaging” to ask such questions to women who aren’t able to conceive or are done having kids.

“You shouldn’t ask women that or assume that they’re pregnant,” Tori added.

Tori and Zach Roloff are happy with their family of five

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are parents to their three kids, Jackson Kyle, 6, Lilah Ray, 3, and Josiah Luke, 1.

In 2021, Tori lost her third pregnancy to a miscarriage. Tori discovered she had lost the pregnancy at six weeks gestation during a routine ultrasound appointment.

Whether or not Tori will go through with surgery in an effort to slim down her midsection remains to be seen, but in the meantime, she’s made it pretty clear that she’s done expanding her family, so fans and critics can finally put the pregnancy rumors to rest.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.