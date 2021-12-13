LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff take the kids on a weekend getaway following Jackson’s leg surgery – See the pics

After their son Jackson underwent major surgery on his legs, Tori and Zach Roloff took their family for a weekend getaway. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff decided to take their family on a weekend getaway following their son Jackson’s leg surgery.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Jackson Roloff underwent major surgery on Nov. 30 to correct the bowing in his legs.

At only four years old, Jackson handled the surgery and recovery like a champ and was up and using his walker just two days after surgery.

Although Jackson has been recovering well from surgery, it’s been a trying few weeks for Tori, who expressed that it’s felt a bit like an emotional rollercoaster.

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff take weekend getaway with family following Jackson’s surgery

Now that Jackson is closer to being fully healed, Tori and Zach took their family, including Jackson’s two-year-old sister Lilah, for a trip to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, nearly 3,000 miles away from their new home in Washington state.

Tori teased her fans in a series of pics on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing pics of the kids sleeping during the plane ride.

“Best travelers EVER,” Tori captioned an adorable pic of Jackson and Lilah asleep on the plane ride from Washington to Virginia.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori also kept her fans guessing when she wrote, “Any guesses where we are?! I’ll give you a hint: it’s not Disney. 😜,” Tori joked of her favorite destination and “other home,” Disneyland.

In another pic, Tori revealed where she, Zach, and the kids were staying. Seated on the front porch, Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah posed at the Kingsmill Resort.

Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah enjoyed a weekend in Williamsburg, Virginia

The Kingsmill Resort in historic Williamsburg, Virginia is a golf resort near the James River and is in close proximity to nearby theme parks and beaches.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori shared another pic from their weekend that showed her husband Zach enjoying some time at the local Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

In the pic, Zach got to hold a colonial-style rifle while standing next to a museum employee who was dressed in full gear as a member of the Continental Army.

“Zach was in his element at @jyfmuseums!” Tori wrote.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach have their hands full these days. In addition to raising their two children, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, the couple is also expecting their third child next spring.

The couple’s pregnancy news came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage suffered earlier this year.

The Roloff family is rapidly expanding, with the current total count of grandchildren at six. Tori and Zach’s third baby will mark the seventh Roloff grandchild, following siblings and cousins Jackson, Lilah, Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.