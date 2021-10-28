LPBW’s Tori Roloff promises fans a tour of her and Zach’s new Washington home

Tori will share a tour of her and Zach’s new home once they’ve settled. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff will give her fans a tour of her new Washington home once things settle down with the move.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tori and Zach moved out of Oregon, just over the bridge into adjacent Washington.

LPBW fans were shocked and saddened to find out that Zach and Tori weren’t moving onto Roloff Farms.

It seemed as though Zach and Tori were the only ones out of the Roloff sibling couples who were seriously considering raising their family on the farm.

Despite their move, Tori reassured their fans that she and Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, will still be filming for LPBW.

LPBW’s Tori Roloff’s fans request new house tour

Now, Tori told her fans that she’s been getting a lot of messages asking whether she’s going to do a home tour.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 27 to share a message with her followers.

Tori promised her fans a house tour. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“Lots have been asking for a house tour,” Tori told her 1.6 million followers.

“DEFINITELY,” she continued, “I have just been drowning in boxes. As soon as we get more organized I will totally do a house tour!”

Glimpse inside Tori and Zach Roloff’s $1 million home

Tori has already shared a few glimpses into her new nearly $1 million home, showing views from her kitchen, her living room, and her bedroom.

In one pic Tori shared on her Instagram Stories, Jackson and Lilah played floor hockey in their new, expansive living room.

Jackson and Lilah play floor hockey in their new home. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In another pic, Tori posed in one of the home’s bedrooms as she modeled an outfit on another Instagram Story. A gold chandelier could be seen behind Tori as well as a picture frame on a nightstand and a black headboard on the bed.

Tori modeled in one of her new bedrooms. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori shared the news that she and her family had moved on October 14, telling her Instagram followers, “WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha.”

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.”

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in… WASHINGTON! 🍎”

