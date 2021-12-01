LPBW: 4-year-old Jackson Roloff underwent surgery to correct bowing in his legs

Tori and Zach Roloff’s four-year-old son Jackson underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson Roloff, underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

Jackson is a brave little guy, undergoing major surgery at just four years old.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tori and Zach revealed that Jackson would eventually need surgery on his legs.

Now, the time has come, and Tori shared that the surgery is complete and Jackson is doing well.

Tori took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to share the news with her 1.7 million followers.

LPBW star Jackson Roloff undergoes leg surgery

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori told her fans.

“This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident,” Tori continued. “He made [his dad Zach] and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

But although Jackson handled his surgery like a champ, it doesn’t mean that Tori and Zach didn’t struggle as parents. Tori admitted that watching Jackson in pain was one of her hardest days to navigate.

“Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” Tori admitted. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

“Love you baby j! Let’s go home and make popcorn! 🤍🍿 Ps. That ‘my pal bunny’ never left this kids side and he ate more popsicles today than I think he’s eaten in his life. 🤍”

Tori Roloff updated fans on Jackson’s recovery, ‘doing better’

Tori took to her Instagram Stories later in the day and updated fans on Jackson’s condition.

Tori shared a pic of herself and Jackson relaxing on the couch as Jackson gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

“We’re home and little man is doing better than we could ever have asked!” Tori told her fans.

“Thank you for all the sweet notes and prayers!!” Tori added. “We felt so lifted up today!”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Because he was born a little person with achondroplasia like his dad, Jackson’s legs became extremely bowed, making it hard for him to walk and eventually causing pain.

Last season on LPBW, Zach explained, “We’ve been noticing that Jackson’s legs are starting to bow a little bit, so we’re going to take Jackson into the doctor to check out his legs and see if he does eventually need leg surgery.”

Tori added, “I think with Jackson’s legs, it’s mostly just like, I don’t want it to get to a point where he’s hurting because I’m pretty sure it’s gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life and I just want to make sure that we’re ready to move on it.”

Best of luck to Jackson on his continued recovery and we’re glad to hear that everything went as well as could be expected!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.