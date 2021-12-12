LPBW: Jacob and Isabel Roloff reveal their newborn son’s name, pay homage to Matt Roloff

Isabel and Jacob Roloff shared more information about their newborn son, including what they choose as his name. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World fans shouldn’t expect to see Jacob and Isabel Roloff’s newborn son in photos, but the couple has shared their son’s name and given a few more updates.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jacob and Isabel Roloff welcomed their first child, a son, on Dec. 4.

Jacob made it especially clear that he and Isabel wouldn’t be sharing any pics of their son on social media when he told his followers, “None of you will ever see my son.”

LPBW alums Jacob and Isabel Roloff share newborn son’s name

Now, Jacob and Isabel have both taken to Instagram to share a little bit more about their son, including his name, his birth, and even teased a pic.

On Saturday, December 11, Jacob took to Instagram to share a pic of a wooden stork (likely the same one Matt Roloff uses for all of the grandchildren when they’re born, as seen on LPBW) with the name Matteo painted on it.

Jacob told his Instagram followers in the caption, “My beautiful son was born one week ago early on December 4th. Mateo Tomás.”

Isabel had mentioned to her fans while she was still pregnant that she and Jacob chose their son’s name years ago. It appears that Isabel and Jacob honored two male family members from each of their sides of the family with their son’s name.

Matteo is a Spanish version of the name Matthew, which is Jacob’s father’s name and Tomas is the name of Isabel’s late brother.

Matteo’s grandpa, Matt Roloff, stopped by the comments on Jacob’s post to wish him and Isabel congratulations.

Matt Roloff commented on his son Jacob’s post. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

“So. so-very proud of Izzy and you Jacob George Roloff … you’re knocking it out of the park. !!!” Matt told his youngest son, Jacob, and his wife, Isabel.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff adjusting to life as a family of three

Over on Isabel’s Instagram post announcing baby Matteo’s arrival, she shared a pic of baby Matteo, but didn’t show his face, only his tiny fingers.

Matteo clutched his mom’s finger in the black and white pic which she captioned, “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 am ❤️”

Isabel shared that her birth didn’t go as planned, but mom, dad, and baby are doing well and are happily adjusting to life as a family of three.

Baby Matteo joins the rest of the Roloff cousins: Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, and Radley Roloff. Matteo will gain one more cousin next year when Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third child.

Congratulations to the Roloffs on their ever-expanding family!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.