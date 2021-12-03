LPBW: Jackson Roloff is ‘killin it’ as he recovers from leg surgery — See the video of him using his walker

Jackson Roloff is handling his surgery recovery like a champ. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff is making major leg surgery and recovery look like a piece of cake.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jackson underwent major surgery on his legs to correct the bowing.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, Tori shared with her fans that Jackson bravely faced his surgery and was recovering well at home.

Now, Tori has updated her fans via Instagram Stories and it looks like Jackson is doing better than anyone imagined he would.

LPBW star Jackson Roloff is ‘killin it’ recovering from surgery

The four-year-old is already using a walker, just two days after having major surgery, and Tori was sure to capture it on the video to show everyone his progress.

“I’m so proud of you, J! Look at you,” Tori told Jackson as he wheeled his way towards his mom.

Tori also added text with the video that read, “This kid is absolutely killin it. I am so proud.”

“For those who will notice: the surgery was to help straighten his legs over time,” Tori shared.

She continued to explain, “It was the less invasive surgery (thank goodness) and easier all around on baby j. So we won’t see a difference for a while but he is so resilient and is taking it all like a champ.”

When Tori and Zach first mentioned that Jackson would eventually require surgery for his legs, they noted there were different options.

Jackson Roloff faces potential health issues related to dwarfism

As Jackson’s parents explained last season on LPBW, Jackson’s legs were a concern but not an emergency. Because of the rounding in Jackson’s legs, doctors only had to operate on one spot rather than multiple ones.

Jackson was a good candidate for scraping of the growth plates, a surgery that his dad Zach had done as a child, as well. By scraping the tissue, the hope was to slow further bone growth.

Scraping the growth plates would still be a painful surgery for Jackson, but not as painful as if he would have to have bones broken, like Zach underwent as a child.

Jackson Roloff’s type of dwarfism is called achondroplasia, the same type his dad Zach, his sister Lilah, and his mom Amy Roloff were all born with as well.

Oftentimes, those with dwarfism, born with achondroplasia, are at risk for a multitude of health problems. Zach underwent multiple surgeries as a child, but so far Jackson and Lilah have been more fortunate.

