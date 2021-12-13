LPBW’s Tori Roloff reflects on ’emotional week’ following Jackson’s surgery, thanks fans for support

Tori Roloff reflected on a week full of emotions following her son Jackson’s leg surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on a “rough” week following her son Jackson’s leg surgery that has left her feeling emotionally drained.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach Roloff’s eldest child, son Jackson, underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

The four-year-old handled surgery like a champ and just days afterward was already getting around with his walker.

Now, Tori is reflecting on the week following Jackson’s surgery and although things are going as well as can be expected, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been hard on the expectant mom of two.

LPBW star Tori Roloff reflects on ’emotional week’ following Jackson’s surgery

Tori took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2. The trio posed in front of their Christmas tree, with Jackson and Lilah dressed in matching plaid outfits, looking up at their mom as they all smiled.

Along with the sweet snap, Tori captioned her pic and explained what she’s been dealing with, despite everything looking picture-perfect online.

“What an emotional week,” Tori started her caption.

The 30-year-old LPBW star admitted that she’s been staying strong for the sake of Jackson and Lilah, but it hasn’t been easy.

“I keep it together for these two sweets here but this week was rough,” Tori continued. “Watching Jackson go through surgery, and worse-recovery has been emotionally draining.”

“I want to take away any discomfort he has. I want to give him back all his confidence to walk and run and jump. It’s hard to not be able to fix it right now,” Tori shared.

4-year-old Jackson Roloff has been ‘resilient’ throughout surgery and recovery

Tori continued, “However, thank God he is so stinking resilient. He gets so frustrated some times but overall he’s still his silly smiley smarty self. He has kept us positive through this whole thing, reminding us of his strength.”

Throughout the surgery and recovery, fans have sent prayers, well wishes, and notes to the Roloffs and Tori was sure to thank them for thinking of them during a tough time.

“Thank you so much to everyone who continues to pray for our family and send us sweet notes. Jackson is well on his way to recovery and we’re praying in another week or so he will be back to his active self!”

“In the mean time I’m going to try and keep my emotions in check with all the extra snuggles and movie nights! 🤍”

Jackson had surgery to correct the bowing in his legs, which was caused by his type of dwarfism, achondroplasia.

Jackson’s dad, Zach Roloff, his sister Lilah, and his grandmother Amy Roloff were also born with the same type of dwarfism. Jackson’s grandfather, Matt Roloff, was born with a degenerative form of dwarfism called diastrophic dysplasia.

Although Jackson’s recovery was emotionally tough on the family, in the long run, it will benefit Jackson’s quality of life.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.