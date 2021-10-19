LPBW: The future of Roloff Farms – Would Matt Roloff leave the farm to Caryn Chandler?

Would Matt Roloff give Roloff Farms to his girlfriend Caryn Chandler? Pic credit: TLC and @rolofffarms/Instagram

Little People, Big World fans are curious about the future of Roloff Farms and wonder if Matt Roloff would pass it along to his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

It was Matt’s dream that at least one of his four kids would live on and run the farm one day, keeping it in the family.

That doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case, sadly, leaving the future of Roloff Farms uncertain.

LPBW’s Roloff siblings choose not to live on the farm

Recently, as Monsters & Critics reported, Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s youngest son Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel don’t have any plans to live on the farm or run it. Isabel shot down the notion in her Instagram Stories.

Molly, who is Matt and Amy’s only daughter, lives in Spokane, Washington, nearly 400 miles away from the family farm, which is located in Helvetia, Oregon. Molly, who shares a birthday with her mom Amy Roloff, and her husband Joel Silvius live quietly out of the spotlight and away from Roloff Farms and don’t seem to have any intentions of living on or running the farm.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff attempted to purchase the farm last year but their offer was rejected. They’ve since been touring properties on their own, looking for a large piece of land where they can settle with their soon-to-be family of five.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Zach and Tori Roloff seemed to be the one couple in the family who would be the most likely to move into the farmhouse where Zach grew up and possibly run the farm one day.

Zach even talked about having his hat in the ring to buy out the portion of the farm where his mom, Amy Roloff, once lived. Amy sold her portion of the farm to Matt and moved into her own home with her new husband, Chris Marek.

However, Zach and Tori recently announced that they’ve moved closer to Molly Roloff, and now live in Washington too and won’t be living on the farm.

The future of Roloff Farms – would Caryn Chandler inherit it?

So that leaves LPBW fans to wonder: what is the future of Roloff Farms?

Matt has already begun the process of building his dream home on the farm. He mentioned that eventually, he would like his girlfriend Caryn to live with him there, but for now, they live separately but spend a lot of time together.

Matt and Caryn aren’t engaged nor married yet, although most LPBW fans speculate they will be soon, after the excitement of newlyweds Amy and Chris’s wedding dies down.

If Matt and Caryn were to get married, Caryn would surely be afforded at least a portion of the farm. There is, of course, the complication of a prenup, if they decided to go through with one.

Caryn was the manager of pumpkin season on the farm for over 10 years, and she still helps with festivities at Roloff Farms, so she’s very familiar with the inner operations and Commander Matt Roloff’s business decisions.

It would be a tough decision for Matt to not keep Roloff Farms in the family, but giving the farm to someone also means giving them a ton of work and responsibility.

For now, it looks as though Roloff Farms, where Matt and Amy raised their four kids and have begun welcoming their grandkids, will stay in Matt’s hands.

Whether the farm will stay within the Roloff family, or Caryn Chandler takes it over, or if Matt decides to give it all up to new owners is yet to be decided.

It’s safe to say that most LPBW fans would like to see Roloff Farms stay in the family, but it doesn’t look as though that will be the case. All we know is that the fate of the farm ultimately lies in owner Matt Roloff’s hands.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.