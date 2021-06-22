LPBW spoilers: Matt and Amy Roloff come together for the sake of the grandkids with a Christmas party

Matt and Amy put aside their differences to make the grandkids’ Christmas a special one. Pic credit: TLC

Matt and Amy Roloff put aside their differences in a recent episode of Little People, Big World, to make the grandkids’ Christmas memorable.

With Christmas just around the corner in the episode, Matt and Amy were able to come together for the sake of Jackson and Lilah.

Matt hosted a Christmas party at the barn

Matt prepped the barn, complete with outdoor and indoor lights and decorations, a full spread of food for the family to enjoy, and even a snow machine for an authentic feel.

He even surprised Jackson and Lilah with a life-sized train, complete with lights and whistles. Zach took the role of conductor and drove the entire crew around the farm, in the train, to see the lights Matt had strung.

“Tonight’s the holiday Christmas party, and we came a little bit early to get our stuff all set up, and we’re just waiting for Zachary, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah to show up and say, ‘Merry Christmas!'” Amy told the cameras.

Amy opened up about how she felt about being around Matt and Caryn for the event. “When it comes to Matt and Caryn, I really wanted to, you know, keep the focus, you know, on the Christmas holiday, and we all wanna be there and be a part of the celebration.”

Zach conducting Matt’s train for the Christmas party. Pic credit: TLC

She continued, “And I think it’s what’s needed to, you know, all get along.”

Amy and Chris dressed up in Santa and Mrs. Claus outfits, and Zach, Tori, and their kids showed up in matching red plaid pajamas.

Amy and Matt have gotten better at getting along for the sake of the kids

Chris noticed that things aren’t quite as uncomfortable anymore when he and Amy are in the same room as Matt and Caryn.

“It’s definitely getting better. I don’t notice as much tension or awkwardness as say, a few years ago, when we all were in the same room together,” Chris revealed during his dual interview with Amy.

Amy agreed and added, “It’s a new normal. You mature, and you know, you… you button it up because that’s what needs to be done.”

Matt was happy that the adults could put their differences aside, for the sake of the grandkids.

Caryn, Matt, and Zach enjoyed themselves during the Christmas party. Pic credit: TLC

“I’m super glad that we’re able to come together for Jackson. He’ll get a kick out of it,” Matt told the rest of the adults.

Chris agreed with Matt and told him, “Yeah, well that’s why this Christmas is for your kids, right?”

Matt wanted the family to enjoy the party without ‘bad energy’

Matt added that they need to be aware of what they choose to keep inside for the kids’ sake. “Yeah. Put everything… compartmentalize, put everything inside. Amy’s actually better at that than I am,” Matt told the group.

Matt and Amy put their differences aside earlier this season when Matt and Caryn visited Amy’s new home after being unable to attend her housewarming party. The two couples also had some fun last week on the show firing cannons at each other during pumpkin season.

“This year, with COVID[-19] and everything going on, you know, I think we’re all just highly motivated to interact and be able to engage all at the same time with the grandkids. We don’t want to create bad energy in the room,” Matt said.

Matt added, “You know, we want to be able to have the grandkids and think that everything is, you know, um, everybody, you know… can’t we all just get along? And I think that should — that’s really the way, um, the way that it’s turning up.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.