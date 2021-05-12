LPBW: Matt and Caryn try to keep the peace with Amy and Chris after missing their housewarming party

Matt and Caryn extended an olive branch to Amy and Chris after they couldn’t attend their housewarming party. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, couldn’t make it to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s housewarming party, so the couple invited themselves over a day earlier with hopes that things wouldn’t turn awkward.

During the Season 22 premiere, Zach Roloff and Matt met at the farm to discuss becoming partners, when Zach asked his dad if he’d be coming to Amy and Chris’s housewarming party.

Matt, who recently came under blast for “minimizing” his son Jacob’s molestation claims, revealed that although he genuinely wanted to attend, he was afraid he and Caryn’s schedules wouldn’t allow them to go.

Matt mentioned that Amy wanted to show him her new house, and he wanted to see it.

Zach noted that although his parents can now be cordial to each other, he doesn’t foresee them becoming friends. Matt and Amy’s relationship had been on the rocks for years before they even got divorced.

The former couple often bickered over decisions on the farm, as Matt had a more free-spirited attitude when it came to business matters. Amy was much more conservative, much like their son Zach would behave as a business partner with Matt.

Later in the episode, Matt and Caryn packed up the car as they were headed to Amy’s house, and Matt explained why they were headed to his ex-wife’s place.

Due to prior commitments, Matt and Caryn’s schedule didn’t allow them to make the housewarming party.

Matt asked Amy if they could visit a day earlier

Matt called Amy and asked if he and Caryn could stop by a day earlier than the party to see the house.

Caryn revealed that although they couldn’t make it on the day of the party, she and Matt still wanted to celebrate Amy and Chris’s new home together and didn’t want them to think that they didn’t want to see it.

Matt explained that over the last six years, between the buyout on the farm and his and Amy’s divorce, things have been rocky. He admitted that the former couple is now in a good place and that visiting her new home was a step in the right direction.

Matt told cameras that blending families isn’t always easy and can be “a little rough,” but said that they’ll “keep on trying.”

Caryn confessed that the anticipation of an event is often worse than the actual event itself and admitted that she and Matt worried things might turn into a “disaster” once they arrived.

Amy admitted she wasn’t thrilled about the idea

During a confessional interview, Amy admitted that since she had already invited Matt and Caryn to the housewarming party, she wasn’t going to deny them coming over a day earlier, and said, “But I wasn’t jumping up and down, giddy and happy about having them over.”

Amy admitted to Chris that she was nervous about Matt and Caryn coming over because she and Matt have such a long history. Given their past, Amy was immediately concerned that Matt would be overly critical about things like how many steps the house had and where the neighborhood was located.

Chris sweetly reassured her that only his opinions matter now and not her ex-husband’s. M

att said that whenever he and Amy have gotten together, their 28 years of history together is like ammunition, and they come “locked and loaded.”

The visit went as well as they could have expected

The two couples enjoyed some food and drinks and sat outside to talk about Matt’s ongoing projects, including building his new dream home, and about Amy and Chris’ plans for their upcoming wedding.

Hopefully, Matt and Amy can continue to keep things civil especially since they’ll have to see each other for the rest of their lives given they share four children and four grandchildren.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.