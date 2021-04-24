LPBW: Matt Roloff shares inside views of his latest project, Grandpa’s Cabin

Matt Roloff shared pics and video of his latest project, Grandpa’s Cabin. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is known for being busy with ongoing projects around the farm, and his cabin is the latest addition. He gave fans a detailed tour inside and around the cabin.

Matt included a series of pics and video and captioned them, “Hello everyone. As promised a few weeks ago.. Here are.. several photos and a short video of the inside of the completed cabin. We’re calling it ‘Grandpa’s Cabin’. ..A fun project to build indeed. Now ready to enjoy some cozy nights with the grands!”

” …but first a quick trip to Cabo with @carynchandler1 to get some R&R … @rolofffarms #grandpascabinissuperkool #myfavoritestructureonthefarm. oh… and don’t forget to see much more of Grandpa’s Cabin on upcoming episodes of lpbw #lpbw @tlc with @amyjroloff @zroloff07 @toriroloff staring MAY 11 on @tlc”

Matt wood burned the sign above the cabin himself

The first pic showed an outside view of Grandpa’s Cabin with two white chairs on the small, covered porch, a stack of firewood, and deer antlers above the sign that reads, “Grandpa’s Cabin,” which Matt wood burned himself.

In the next shot, Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler was relaxing outside the cabin as she sat on a wood stump stool surrounded by a spread for a picnic.

In another pic, Matt sat and smiled for a photo in one of the white chairs, showing off the beautiful log cabin.

The small yet cozy cabin is fully furnished and heated

Matt then gave a tour inside the cabin, showcasing its working wood stove, a small table and chairs with a hurricane lantern, bunk beds, a chair and animal skins hanging on the walls.

Matt shared in February that he was wood burning the sign for Grandpa’s Cabin. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt and Caryn love adventuring together and were just on vacation last month in Arizona. From his post, it looks like Matt is taking his girlfriend on another warm, sunny getaway– this time to Cabo, Mexico.

Matt’s ongoing projects will be featured in Season 22, along with the rest of the Roloff’s adventures

Matt shared another one of his projects recently: building his dream home on the farm.

It’s unclear whether the dream home will include space for Caryn although Matt sparked rumors that the two are engaged last month.

Matt and Caryn reportedly expected to attend his ex-wife Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek later this year, but they haven’t yet received an invitation.

Fans are excited after TLC released a preview of Season 22 of LPBW coming back to the air in several weeks.

The preview gave fans a glimpse inside the Roloffs’ lives during quarantine, Amy’s wedding planning, Zach and Tori’s kids facing health challenges, and Amy and Matt still bickering over decisions at the farm.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.