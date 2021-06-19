LPBW fans think Amy and Chris getting married on the farm is a ‘made-up storyline’

Fans of LPBW think Amy Roloff and Chris Marek getting married on Roloff Farms is a made-up storyline for the show Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World fans are saying that Amy Roloff and her fiancé Chris Marek are getting married on Roloff Farms only as a “made-up storyline” for the show.

Amy and Chris’s wedding is only two months away now, and the countdown is on. So fans are wondering whether they’ll get married on Roloff Farms.

Will Amy and Chris accept Matt’s offer and marry at Roloff Farms?

This season on LPBW, Matt Roloff offered the farm as a wedding location to his ex-wife, Amy, and her fiancé, Chris, after they had trouble securing a venue.

Amy and Chris put their original wedding plans on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pushing their wedding back to August 2021.

Because so many other couples were in the same predicament as Amy and Chris with rescheduling weddings, they were having trouble finding a venue to fit their needs.

Amy initially turned her nose up at Matt’s offer, but Chris seemed fully on board. Chris saw the advantages of getting married on the farm since it would cost them nothing, it’s a familiar location that’s near their families, they could host both the ceremony and the reception in one spot, and it’s a beautiful spot, made for a wedding.

Amy and Matt’s kids have all gotten married on the farm. The Roloffs even built a miniature church on the farm that they use during wedding ceremonies.

LPBW fans don’t think Amy and Chris truly wanted to get married on the farm

Fans of LPBW are calling the Roloff’s bluff, however, and think the idea of Amy and Chris getting married on the farm is just a fabricated storyline to boost ratings for the show.

LPBW fans took to a Reddit thread to discuss last week’s episode and of course, the topic of Chris and Amy’s wedding came up.

Fans feel Amy and Chris marrying on the farm would create drama Pic credit: u/foxmag86/Reddit

“Part of me wants them to have the wedding on the farm just because of the ridiculous amount of drama it’ll create!” one fan of the show said about the prospect of Amy and Chris marrying on the farm.

Another viewer commented, “[Of course] they are having it on the farm, more drama, bigger payday for them all[.]”

One person added, “This has to be a story line for next season (as they try to sell one more year)[.]”

Fans thought Chris had ulterior motives and a farm wedding is a storyline Pic credit: u/foxmag86/Reddit

“But for ratings and money, they’ll have it at the farm,” thought one Reddit user.

Another thought Amy wouldn’t get married on the farm, given the bitter taste it left in her mouth, after a messy divorce after more than 30 years of marriage.

“It HAS to be a manufactured storyline just for the show. No way is Amy that dumb to get married on the farm which she now despises,” the viewer wrote.

LPBW fans spoke out about Amy and Chris getting married on the farm Pic credit: u/foxmag86/Reddit

Will Amy and Chris make it to the altar?

Viewers are torn between sides when it comes to Matt and Amy Roloff. According to some LPBW fans, neither Amy and Chris nor Matt and Caryn’s relationships will last.

Some fans, and even one of Amy’s BFFs, Lisa, think that if Amy did get married on the farm, Matt would find a way to ruin it. Others think Matt only offered the farm as a way to garner “free publicity.”

Insiders close to the Roloffs reported earlier this year that Matt and Caryn were fully expecting to attend Amy and Chris’s wedding, however, they never received an invitation.

According to a source, last month Amy and Chris had already decided to get married on the farm. They said, “Amy and Chris are now planning to have the wedding at the farm, and it will be in three months, things are coming together.”

The source added, “It was Matt’s idea initially and Caryn went along with it because they are trying to keep things cordial between them all.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.