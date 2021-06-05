LPBW fans debate who should have taken Jackson to his leg appointment

This week on LPBW, Tori Roloff took Jackson to his leg appointment, but some fans think it should have been Zach. Pic credit: TLC

This week on Little People, Big World viewers watched Tori Roloff take her and husband Zach Roloff’s son, Jackson, to the leg doctor to discuss possible surgery.

Now, fans are questioning whether Tori should have been the parent to take Jackson to his appointment, since Zach is the one with experience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tori and Zach were only allowed one parent in the room during Jackson’s visit to a leg doctor.

The couple went back and forth, the day before the appointment, about which parent would be the better choice to accompany Jackson.

Jackson’s parents arranged the appointment after they noticed that his legs were starting to bow considerably more as he grew.

Tori made it quite clear that she wanted to be the one to accompany Jackson, and she got her wish

Tori and Zach received news from the doctor that Jackson would eventually require surgery on his legs, but it wasn’t an urgent matter, nor was he experiencing any pain or discomfort because of it.

Zach knows a thing or two about leg surgery, having several himself as a child. Zach seemed much more laidback about the appointment, whereas Tori seemed nervous and apprehensive.

Zach was concerned that Tori might not be emotionally equipped to handle any potential testing that Jackson may require during the visit.

Having gone through the experience himself, Zach just wanted answers so they could plan accordingly.

Fans who watched the episode thought it made more sense for Zach to accompany Jackson on his appointment

One Reddit user created a post asking, “Why wouldn’t Tori let Zach take Jackson to the doctor?”

They explained why they felt as though Zach was the better parent to take Jackson to the doctor.

“[Zach] is the one who has been through this before. [Zach] is the one with experience. He knows the questions to ask and he knows the ins and outs of any possible surgeries that will have to happen. So why was Tori so adamant about taking Jackson herself and not letting Zach take him? It just seemed kind of silly that she fought him on that. I feel like Zach would have been able to discuss more with the doctor and then come home and relay it to Tori,” the Reddit user wrote.

Some fans of the show felt that Tori was too overbearing in her persistence about taking Jackson to his appointment. This came across to some as Tori not fully trusting Zach and thinking she “knows everything.”

One fan commented that they felt Zach wouldn’t take the appointment seriously enough.

“Zach would totally act like it was not a big deal, nothing to worry about, forget key details the doctor said. I’m not sure I know anyone that would let their husband take kids to a major doctors appointment alone lol,” wrote another Reddit user.

Some LPBW fans felt Zach was being ‘rude’ and ‘arrogant’

Another fan of the show felt that Zach was being “rude” about the situation and wondered why FaceTime wasn’t an option during the appointment.

“Probably because he was being rude about it, she knows she’s better and communicating (and remembering what the doctor said so she can communicate it to him) and she’s the one that’s on top of all of the kids struggles. Idk why they didn’t FaceTime while she was at the appt,” commented another fan of the show.

More fans spoke out and another Reddit user thought Zach was being “arrogant” about wanting to be with Jackson during his appointment and compared Zach to his dad, Matt Roloff.

“I wondered the same thing but I think Moms ask more questions. I also don’t know why they couldn’t FaceTime him in,” noted another Reddit user.

“BUT Zach earlier in the episode was very arrogant about what HE thought was best for Jackson toward Tory like she had no clue what she was doing. I hate that about him he’s always arrogant like Matt,” the user continued.

Tori and Zach take their family’s health issues in stride

Tori and Zach agreed to deal with Jackson’s health issues as they come and said they would deal with, whatever they were dealt.

Some fans of the show even went as far as criticizing Zach and Tori for having kids. The trolls claimed that they shouldn’t have had kids, knowing they could have been dwarves and face health challenges.

The Roloffs don’t let dwarfism define nor hinder them, though. Zach and Tori, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, recently spent some quality time with Matt and Caryn in sunny Arizona for a family getaway.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.