News LPBW: Did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler skip Lilah’s 3rd birthday party?

Did Matt and Caryn not attend Lilah’s 3rd birthday bash? Pic credit: TLC Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, weren’t in attendance for Matt’s granddaughter Lilah’s 3rd birthday. LPBW viewers are curious whether Matt and Caryn planned their recent departure to coincide with Lilah’s party and whether or not they were invited, given the tension amid the family.

Matt and Caryn haven’t been on good terms with Zach and Tori since farm negotiations caused a rift between them.

Viewers learned that Zach didn’t have any plans to introduce his and Tori’s newborn son, Josiah, to Caryn after his birth, further sparking rumors that things are still awkward between the couples.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach and Tori’s daughter, Lilah, recently celebrated her 3rd birthday. The toddler celebrated with a Disney princess-themed bash at Tori and Zach’s Battle Ground, Washington home.

In attendance were Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, and her husband, Chris Marek (as seen below in photos shared to Tori’s IG Stories). But judging by the pictures and a recent Instagram post made by Matt, he and Caryn weren’t there.

Did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler skip out on granddaughter Lilah’s birthday party?

Some pics from Lilah’s 3rd birthday party where Amy Roloff was seen in attendance. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Matt took to Instagram over the weekend to let his followers know that he and Caryn were “Headed out of dodge at the crack of dawn” on Friday, November 18, ahead of the weekend and before Lilah’s party.

Matt shared photos of himself and Caryn aboard a plane and noted they were headed “across the country to go celebrate ThanksGiving with 6000 other people.”

LPBW viewers debate whether Matt and Caryn were invited to Lilah’s party

Curious LPBW viewers took to a Reddit thread where they discussed whether Matt and Caryn might have deliberately skipped out on the party, perhaps weren’t invited, or had previous plans in place.

One Redditor surmised that Tori and Zach likely invited Matt, but Caryn wasn’t invited, so he chose to go out of town, commenting, “He always picks anything/anyone other than his family.”

“Yea Caryn was probably like you can go. But Matt can’t be alone he’s always gotta have Chacha by his side,” read another comment.

Pic credit: u/Pumpkin-Adept/Reddit

Noting the tension among Matt and Caryn and Tori and Zach, another LPBW viewer pointed out that there’s a possibility Matt wasn’t invited to Lilah’s party.

Another commenter was hopeful that, despite being invited or not, Matt would have at least reached out to wish his granddaughter a happy 3rd birthday.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.