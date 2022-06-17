LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff purchase their own farm after failed attempt to buy Roloff Farms

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff share exciting news with their fans. Pic credit: Jeremy&AudreyRoloff/YouTube

Things have gotten tense between Matt Roloff and his twin sons Jeremy and Zach Roloff, both of whom have tried and failed to buy portions of Roloff Farms from their dad.

However, Jeremy and his wife are now farm owners themselves and Audrey recently shared the exciting news on social media.

The family rift between Matt and his sons has been playing out this season on Little People, Big World as the twin’s attempt to purchase separate parts of the farm for their families ended in disappointment.

Zach and his wife Tori Roloff have let go of their dream of owning a piece of Roloff Farms and have since moved far away to Battle Ground, Washington.

Meanwhile, Audrey and Jeremy are still in Oregan, but now they have a farm to call their own.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff purchase their own farm in Oregan

Audrey Roloff shared the exciting news after reeling from the disappointment of not being able to purchase Roloff Farms. However, the Little People, Big World stars are moving on– having found the perfect home.

Audrey shared a clip of the fixer-upper on Instagram and noted that it was a “two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon” but now the search is over!

“We bought a farm and look what’s in our backyard, Yup, that’s our trestle,” revealed Audrey. “If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives.”

The mom-of-three explained why the farm is so special to her and Jeremy.

“It’s where Jeremy asked me to be his girlfriend; it’s where he asked me to marry him,” she said. “It’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are ready to get their feet dirty

The Little People, Big World star continued to dish about their new home, which will need a lot of work before the family of five can move in. However, Audrey noted that she and Jeremy are excited about the challenge.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life,” wrote Audrey. “But Jeremy and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality.”

The 30-year-old TLC personality told her followers that she plans to share more details very soon.

However, “For now, I just want to say thank you for being someone who has been following us on this journey for the last two years and offered encouragement and prayers as we have patiently pursued some land for our family.”

“The whole journey to now seems like one giant God-wink,” concluded Audrey.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.