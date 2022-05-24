LPBW: Amy Roloff shares highlights from her weekend including a ‘lovely surprise’ as she bumped into family

Amy enjoyed the farmers’ market over the weekend and bumped into one of her kids. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff spent some time at the farmers market over the weekend and encountered a “lovely surprise” along the way.

Amy admits that the farmers market is one of her happy places, and she took full advantage of a beautiful Oregon day to peruse everything her local farmers market had to offer.

LPBW star Amy Roloff has surprise encounter with family at the farmers’ market

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a carousel post with a handful of pics from her day at the market.

“I was in one of my happy places this morning. Woohoo!” she captioned her post. “@hillsborofarmersmarket in Orenco. Beautiful day. Love going each weekend supporting local. Got flowers (love fresh flowers, a luxury) herbs & tomato plants, Pottery pits, vendor that makes wooden spoons (love to cook so never enough 😳).”

Amy then shared that she ran into one of her kids during her trip: Jacob and his wife Isabel were at the market with their son Mateo.

“And what a lovely surprise bumping into Jacob Isabel and Mateo. The end of spring, all summer long, into early fall – farmers market. A beautiful day. I hope y’all had a good Sunday 🤗🌺,” Amy concluded her caption.

Among Amy’s assortment of pics, she posed in front of the array of flowers for sale and some of the other vendors. Amy stopped and posed for a pic with Jacob and Isabel in her last slide. Jacob pushed Mateo’s stroller as he held a coffee, and Isabel leaned in to join the group shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jacob’s wife Isabel shared some photos from her day at the market as well on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. In one slide, Isabel shared a photo of Mateo’s blanket and some of his baby teethers that she captioned, “Farmer’s market mornings ☀.”

In another slide, in which she captioned, “my goal in life is to grow flowers this beautiful,” Isabel shared a photo of some of the gorgeous floral arrangements for sale at the market.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Amy also hosted a yard sale over the weekend

Amy had a busy weekend between visiting the farmers’ market and holding a yard sale to do some cleaning up and clearing out.

She shared two snaps on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, asking her followers what they do to pass time in between customers, showing that she was reading a book. In another slide, Amy basked in the sun, telling her fans, “And since there is a lull in people coming to my garage sale today, why not soak in a little sun on this beautiful day.”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Since her divorce from Matt Roloff and her marriage to Chris Marek, it looks like Amy is living her best life.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.