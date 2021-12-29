LPBW: Jacob and Isabel Roloff fire back at fans over comments about not showing son Mateo’s face

Jacob and Isabel Roloff fired back at trolls who made comments about their personal lives online. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel fired back at trolls who questioned their decision to shield their son Mateo from the limelight.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jacob and Isabel decided to keep their newborn son, Mateo, out of the public eye.

Jacob made it clear while Isabel was still expecting that none of his fans would ever see Mateo’s face.

“Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son,” Jacob wrote in a comment on Instagram in September.

Since then, Isabel and Jacob have only shared snippets of baby Mateo online, such as a picture of his finger grasping his mom’s, and a recent post that showed Mateo from behind.

LPBW star Isabel Roloff shares outdoor, snowy pic of son Mateo

Isabel took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 28 to share a pic of Mateo’s first snow which she captioned, “Mateo’s first snow, so magical ❄️🐻”

In the pic, Isabel stood holding Mateo, who was adorably snuggled up in a cozy bear onesie as they both faced the snowfall from the deck.

Most of Isabel’s followers commented on how adorable the pic was and how much it resembled Simba’s birth scene from The Lion King.

However, some of Isabel’s fans took her post as an opportunity to impose their own views about Mateo’s privacy.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff fire back at trolls who question their personal lives

“Just turn him around what’s the problem,” one of Isabel’s fans wrote in the comments section.

Isabel’s husband, Jacob, took it upon himself to reply to the troll, and simply answered their question, “You.”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Further down in the comments, another one of Isabel’s fans questioned where she and Jacob are currently living after noticing the deck looked awfully similar to the Roloff’s deck at the farmhouse.

“Do you live at the farm?” Isabel’s fan asked.

Others chimed in, noting the view and the deck’s railings hinted that Isabel and Mateo were at the farmhouse at Roloff Farms.

When another fan answered the question on Isabel’s behalf, and told others that “Yes they do” live in the farmhouse, Isabel fired back.

“Oh word?” Isabel responded. “I’m currently in bed at my house- not the farm- but you seem to know more about my life than me so, carry on.”

Isabel responded to another fan who agreed with the farm comments and told them, “I literally tagged the photo Roloff farms, but good work detective 😂”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Earlier this month, Isabel explained why she and Jacob chose to keep Mateo’s identity private.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Isabel told her fans during an Instagram Q&A.

Isabel also hinted that she may eventually share her birth story and added, “Ultimately Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed.”

Isabel continued, “So now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.