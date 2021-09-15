LPBW: Jacob Roloff tells his followers ‘None of you will ever see my son’

Jacob Roloff is already protective of his future son and told his followers that they’ll “never see” his face online. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff made it clear that he’s already protecting his unborn son’s privacy and told his followers that they’ll “never see” his child online.

Jacob Roloff was first introduced to TLC audiences in 2006 when he was just nine years old when his family’s show, Little People, Big World, made its TV debut.

At 19 years old, Jacob decided to step away from filming LPBW in 2016 after complaining about being cheated out of money from his time on the show.

Fast forward five years and Jacob is now a married man with his first child on the way, due this December.

Jacob and his wife of two years, Isabel Roloff, announced in July they were expecting their first child, a boy.

Although Isabel has shared plenty of pics of her baby bump with her followers on Instagram, Jacob made it clear that their little one’s face won’t be made public.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a post on his Instagram account on Monday, September 13, Jacob shared a lovely maternity photo of Isabel, sporting a flowy white dress, standing in a field of red, pink, and white wildflowers as the sun began to set.

Jacob captioned the pic, “Yes this is my beautiful wife yes I am excited to be with her again yes I cannot wait to meet my son yes I am looking forward to the rest of my life con mi familia ❤️❤️❤️”

Many of Jacob’s followers commented on how beautiful Isabel looked in the pic, and offered lots of congratulations, prompting Jacob to add a comment.

Jacob Roloff told his followers they’ll ‘never see’ his son online

In the comment section, Jacob felt he needed to send a message to his followers about the privacy of his and Isabel’s future son.

Jacob told his fans, “Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son ❤️ it is, specifically, not personal[.]”

Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

One of Jacob’s followers made a comment about trying to balance being in the public eye and keeping a sense of privacy.

They wrote, “Its a catch 22, you want to receive the accolades and prosperity that comes from living in the public’s eye, but at the same time try to keep ur personal life personal🤷🏻‍♀️”

Jacob read the comment and responded, “@vtgirltreadslightly you’re almost there, just a little more reflection[.]”

Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob balances social media and private life

Another one of Jacob’s followers made a comment about respecting his family’s privacy, spurring another fan to point out that being in the public eye can be a double-edged sword.

“Congratulations and I respect your privacy. Thank you for being so honest 👏” the comment read.

Another one of Jacob’s followers replied to the comment and wrote, “@sherriesrocha they are both on social media putting their [lives] out there there’s no privacy on social media …or TV !!”

Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

It’s not an easy balance for celebrities to share parts of their lives on social media while trying to preserve some sense of privacy.

Ever since Jacob’s departure from LPBW, he’s tried to remain out of the limelight, especially after reports surfaced that he was allegedly molested by an executive producer at TLC.

Jacob’s own experience with molestation could very well be a driving force for his wanting privacy for his future son.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.