LPBW: Amy Roloff celebrates her ‘last happy hour’ with her dad in Michigan

Amy Roloff shared that she spent her “last happy hour” with her 92-year-old dad while visiting him in Michigan Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has been spending time with her 92-year-old dad, Gordon, in Michigan, and told her fans she had her “last happy hour” with him.

With only two months left until her wedding, Amy told her fans that she was headed to Michigan to visit family and friends earlier this month.

“I’m taking a trip to Michigan to see my dad, family, and maybe a few friends, and when I get back, it’ll only be two months,” Amy told her followers ahead of her trip.

Amy has been enjoying time with family in Michigan ahead of her wedding

Amy, who was born and raised in Michigan, is spending some time with her loved ones before her big day on August 28.

Amy moved from Michigan to Oregon when she married her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and has visited whenever possible.

The LPBW star shared a series of pictures in an Instagram post, showing herself and her dad enjoying their cabin near Lake Michigan.

Amy and her dad enjoyed her homemade cooking, meals on the deck overlooking nature, and quality time as father and daughter.

Amy shared how grateful she was to spend time with her dad

Amy thanked her followers for letting her share her thoughts when she wrote, “My last ‘happy hour’ with my Dad on the deck, at the cabin, at the beach on Lake Michigan (on this trip) ♥️ The number of days I got to be w/ my Dad just don’t seem enough and yet I’m grateful for the last 7 days I got to hang out with him and share some special moments with.”

She continued, “The best time every time. I’ve been coming up north and spending time at the cabin for so many years, it’s just a part of who I am. And it never gets old. A cabin my father built w/ some help but for the most part he built himself. Anyway… I could go on and on. I love my home state, the lakes, the cabin and cottage not just because it’s a place but because of the memories I have and cherish and keep close to my heart.”

Amy is ‘hoping’ and ‘praying’ her dad makes it to her wedding

“I love my Dad and the memories of my Mom are everywhere ♥️. And to [top] it off I escape the unheard of hot weather in the Portland area. I’m thankful for so much. My prayer and hope is that my Dad will make it to my wedding. Now time to get head south and get ready to head back ‘home’ to Oregon. I love traveling. I’m grateful I get to come back to Michigan.” she wrote.

“My ‘home’ in Oregon calls me back and in three days I’ll be heading back. Never good-bye but til I see you again. I’m counting my blessings. Love my family ♥️ Thanks for letting me just share some thoughts. 🤗”

Two of Amy’s daughters-in-law, Isabel and Audrey Roloff, commented on her post

“You two are cute ❤️” commented Isabel Sofia Rock, who is Amy’s son Jacob’s wife.

One of Amy’s other daughters-in-law, Audrey Roloff, who is married to Amy’s son Jeremy, commented, “Love this so much ❤️❤️❤️ so wish we could be there. He continues to amaze me😍”

Amy shared some additional pictures of the weekend and showed that she made homemade breakfast for her dad and told her followers, “Having a good time with just my Dad hanging out at the cabin up north. He deserved a breakfast fit for the occasion – Scrambled eggs, sausage made from ground pork and French toast w/ strawberries.”

“This is what I miss. Having adult time w/ my parents. Since I moved away when I first got married long ago, my adult time in Michigan were just visits. So I’m definitely enjoying one on one w/ my 92 year Father. He’s looking good and doing well. Love you Dad ♥️”

The countdown to Amy’s wedding is on

Now that Amy and Chris have officially set a wedding date and chosen their wedding venue, all that’s left to do is get married.

Amy announced that she and Chris chose August 28 as their wedding date. Chris gave Amy an ultimatum before he would agree to a wedding date, however. He wanted her to clear out space for him in her new home, which she has since done.

In last week’s episode, viewers found out that the couple decided on Roloff Farms for their wedding venue. Matt offered the farm after Amy and Chris were having trouble securing a venue.

Initially, Amy wasn’t on board with the idea, given the memories on the farm after 30 years of living there, as well as worrying about whether her ex, Matt, might ruin the wedding if he got involved.

Amy and Matt’s son, Zach Roloff, hinted that the wedding will be televised, much to the delight of LPBW fans. Now, fans only have a little while longer to wait to see Amy and Chris tie the knot.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.