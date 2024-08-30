Love or hate her, Alexis Bellino should be full-time for RHOC Season 19

Alexis Bellino’s return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been mixed.

She was such a respected member of the cast during her initial stint as a full-time cast member that expectations were somehow higher for her big comeback.

Of course, a John Janssen-shaped elephant was in the room because she seemed desperate to prove their relationship was in a great place despite its infancy.

Alexis is more unhinged than ever on RHOC Season 18 because she isn’t thinking about the bigger picture, and those types of personalities tend to stand the test of time on their respective series.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine her even being a fan-favorite, but more akin to The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola.

Despite not being on the best footing with fans, those two housewives have somehow managed to survive countless cast culls, and for that reason alone, Alexis should be elevated to full-time next season.

After going after Shannon Beador for the first half of Season 18, there has to be a moment when she realizes that her behavior toward her former co-star has been obnoxious and borderline harassment.

There’s a genuine possibility that Alexis will use the reunion to mend fences with Shannon, which could allow her to show a side of herself that’s been missing throughout the current season.

Alexis could stage a comeback

Alexis has been one-dimensional and monotonous, but her delusion makes for great TV, meaning that producers won’t rule her out for a more permanent comeback next season.

Alexis also has a significant life event on the horizon: her marriage to John. Yes, we never thought they’d get this close to marriage, but they really are in this for the long haul.

Why would producers pass up the opportunity to air the wedding when there are so many naysayers?

The reality is that love or hate Alexis, many people are talking about her on social media, and her name is in the headlines.

Could Alexis become one of Bravo’s biggest villains?

If Alexis can continue the way she’s been, she’ll cement herself as one of the biggest villains to grace Bravo.

However, she may also become a bit more self-aware and try to get to a place with Shannon that allows them to attend the same events without drama.

Keeping Alexis around would be interesting because Tamra Judge is a flip-flopper and will probably bounce back to defending Shannon next season because of the backlash lobbed at her this season.

Naturally, this could reignite the feud between Alexis and Tamra, which was so fascinating when Alexis was originally on the show.

The possibilities are pretty endless here, but at this point, there’s more of a chance of Alexis being promoted than fired.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. You can Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.