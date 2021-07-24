Love Island USA’s eliminated Islanders reveal the good side of leaving the villa

Aimee and Wes on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA just shook up the villa by sending home four people and breaking up one couple.

While Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz were heartbroken with Jeremy staying and Florita leaving, there was one other couple that went home, but they saw the good side of the departure.

Wes Ogsbury and Aimee Flores both ended up eliminated and they left the island together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wes and Aimee talk leaving Love Island USA

When Florita was eliminated, she was in tears and Jeremy spent a lot of time with her before she left. He admitted that he wasn’t sure how he would be able to move on without her.

While Wes and Aimee were not together for very long, they had a connection and got to know each other well.

This was big for them.

For some people, going on Love Island USA is all about getting fame, building Instagram followers, and winning the $100,000 prize at the end.

However, others go on Love Island USA to find love. This might be the case with Aimee and Wes.

According to the couple, they hated leaving the villa, but they said the good thing is that they were leaving together. They said this could be the start of something great between the two and they hope to build something special off the island together.

Aimee’s journey on Love Island USA

Aimee was the first person to join the original Islanders after the premiere. She showed up and immediately found interest in more than one guy, including Josh Goldstein.

However, Aimee ended up hooking up with Jeremy, who left Trina for her. However, once she started to fall for Jeremy, he left her for Florita.

After that, Aimee ended up in a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Isaiah Harmison. Isaiah ended up choosing Cash, and Aimee was heartbroken that he passed on her.

Wes came in next, and there was another possible love triangle with Aimee and Cash both interested in him. However, Cash did something selfless. Cash chose Korey to save him.

Aimee then chose Wes, throwing some shade at Isaiah for not being “man enough” to choose a woman.

After this, Wes and Aimee began to connect. Since they got to leave the villa together, they can continue to build on that outside the villa.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.